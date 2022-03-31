Mar 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) defends on a kick by Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF and Houston Dynamo will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, April 2. The game at DRV PNK Stadium begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Inter Miami CF currently has one point, ranking 28th in the league. Houston has five points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Houston

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami CF and Houston Stats

Inter Miami CF is 27th in MLS in goals scored (two in 4 games), and Houston is fifth in goals allowed (three in 4).

Houston puts up 0.8 goals per game (25th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF allows 2.5 per game (26th in league).

Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -8, 28th in the league.

Houston is 13th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has one goal (on five shots) in four league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for Inter Miami CF is Gonzalo Higuain, who has one goal in four games.

Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Higuain, who has one in four games (17th in league).

Houston Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Austin FC L 5-1 Away 3/12/2022 LAFC L 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 FC Cincinnati L 3-1 Away 4/2/2022 Houston - Home 4/9/2022 New England - Home 4/16/2022 Seattle - Away 4/24/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home

Houston Schedule