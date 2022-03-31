How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF and Houston Dynamo will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, April 2. The game at DRV PNK Stadium begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Inter Miami CF currently has one point, ranking 28th in the league. Houston has five points, and is 19th overall.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Houston
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Inter Miami CF and Houston Stats
- Inter Miami CF is 27th in MLS in goals scored (two in 4 games), and Houston is fifth in goals allowed (three in 4).
- Houston puts up 0.8 goals per game (25th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF allows 2.5 per game (26th in league).
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -8, 28th in the league.
- Houston is 13th in the league in goal differential, at 0.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has one goal (on five shots) in four league games.
- Also atop the scoring charts for Inter Miami CF is Gonzalo Higuain, who has one goal in four games.
- Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Higuain, who has one in four games (17th in league).
Houston Key Players
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Austin FC
L 5-1
Away
3/12/2022
LAFC
L 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
Houston
-
Home
4/9/2022
New England
-
Home
4/16/2022
Seattle
-
Away
4/24/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Sporting Kansas City
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Vancouver
W 2-1
Home
3/19/2022
Colorado
D 1-1
Home
4/2/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
4/9/2022
San Jose
-
Home
4/16/2022
Portland
-
Home
4/23/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)