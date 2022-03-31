Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) defends on a kick by Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) defends on a kick by Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero (23) during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF and Houston Dynamo will hit the pitch in MLS action on Saturday, April 2. The game at DRV PNK Stadium begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Inter Miami CF currently has one point, ranking 28th in the league. Houston has five points, and is 19th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Houston

Inter Miami CF and Houston Stats

  • Inter Miami CF is 27th in MLS in goals scored (two in 4 games), and Houston is fifth in goals allowed (three in 4).
  • Houston puts up 0.8 goals per game (25th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF allows 2.5 per game (26th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -8, 28th in the league.
  • Houston is 13th in the league in goal differential, at 0.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has one goal (on five shots) in four league games.
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Inter Miami CF is Gonzalo Higuain, who has one goal in four games.
  • Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Higuain, who has one in four games (17th in league).

Houston Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Austin FC

L 5-1

Away

3/12/2022

LAFC

L 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 3-1

Away

4/2/2022

Houston

-

Home

4/9/2022

New England

-

Home

4/16/2022

Seattle

-

Away

4/24/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Sporting Kansas City

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Vancouver

W 2-1

Home

3/19/2022

Colorado

D 1-1

Home

4/2/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

4/9/2022

San Jose

-

Home

4/16/2022

Portland

-

Home

4/23/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) tries to control the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy