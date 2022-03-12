Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF plays Los Angeles FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on Univision. LAFC currently has four points, ranking sixth overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has one point, and is 23rd overall.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: Univision
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami CF and LAFC Stats
- LAFC was eighth in MLS in goals scored last season (53 in 34 matches), and Inter Miami CF was 16th in goals conceded (53).
- Inter Miami CF was 24th in MLS in goals scored last season (36), and LAFC was 14th in goals allowed (51).
- LAFC had a goal differential of +2 last season, 11th in the league.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential last season was -17, 22nd in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- Christian Arango had 14 goals in 17 games last year.
- Ismael Tajouri had seven goals (in 30 league games).
- Jose Cifuentes' assist tally hit five assists last season.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) last season.
- Robbie Robinson scored four goals in 24 games.
- Higuain contributed seven assists (15th in league) last season.
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Colorado
W 3-0
Home
3/6/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Home
3/12/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
3/20/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
4/2/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
4/9/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Home
3/6/2022
Austin FC
L 5-1
Away
3/12/2022
LAFC
-
Home
3/19/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
4/2/2022
Houston
-
Home
4/9/2022
New England
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC
TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
