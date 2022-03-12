Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Timbers forward Yimmi Chara (23) and Los Angeles FC defender Mamadou Fall (5) go for the ball in the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF plays Los Angeles FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on Univision. LAFC currently has four points, ranking sixth overall in the league. Inter Miami CF has one point, and is 23rd overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. LAFC

Inter Miami CF and LAFC Stats

  • LAFC was eighth in MLS in goals scored last season (53 in 34 matches), and Inter Miami CF was 16th in goals conceded (53).
  • Inter Miami CF was 24th in MLS in goals scored last season (36), and LAFC was 14th in goals allowed (51).
  • LAFC had a goal differential of +2 last season, 11th in the league.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential last season was -17, 22nd in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • Christian Arango had 14 goals in 17 games last year.
  • Ismael Tajouri had seven goals (in 30 league games).
  • Jose Cifuentes' assist tally hit five assists last season.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Gonzalo Higuain scored 12 goals (on 56 shots) last season.
  • Robbie Robinson scored four goals in 24 games.
  • Higuain contributed seven assists (15th in league) last season.

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Colorado

W 3-0

Home

3/6/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Home

3/12/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

3/20/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

4/2/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

4/9/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Home

3/6/2022

Austin FC

L 5-1

Away

3/12/2022

LAFC

-

Home

3/19/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

4/2/2022

Houston

-

Home

4/9/2022

New England

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: Univision
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
