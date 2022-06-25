May 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Questioning a stoppage in play, Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20), defender Brent Kallman (14), midfielder Robin Lod (17) and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) look to referee Michael Radchuk in the second half against New York City at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United FC will meet at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on June 25 at 8:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. Inter Miami CF has 18 points, ranking 21st in the league. Minnesota United FC has 18 points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Minnesota United FC

Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United FC Stats

Inter Miami CF is 27th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Minnesota United FC is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

Minnesota United FC is scoring 1.1 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is giving up 1.6 per game (19th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 25th in the league, at -9.

Minnesota United FC's goal differential (-1) is 15th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.

DeAndre Yedlin is Inter Miami CF's leader in assists, with two (on eight chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 New York W 2-0 Home 5/28/2022 Portland W 2-1 Home 6/19/2022 Atlanta United FC L 2-0 Away 6/25/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 7/4/2022 FC Dallas - Away 7/9/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 7/13/2022 Philadelphia - Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule