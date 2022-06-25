Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Questioning a stoppage in play, Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20), defender Brent Kallman (14), midfielder Robin Lod (17) and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) look to referee Michael Radchuk in the second half against New York City at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United FC will meet at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on June 25 at 8:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. Inter Miami CF has 18 points, ranking 21st in the league. Minnesota United FC has 18 points, and is 20th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Minnesota United FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United FC Stats

  • Inter Miami CF is 27th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Minnesota United FC is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
  • Minnesota United FC is scoring 1.1 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is giving up 1.6 per game (19th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 25th in the league, at -9.
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential (-1) is 15th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.
  • Campana has seven goals in 15 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • DeAndre Yedlin is Inter Miami CF's leader in assists, with two (on eight chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

New York

W 2-0

Home

5/28/2022

Portland

W 2-1

Home

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-0

Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

7/9/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/13/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

FC Dallas

W 2-1

Away

5/28/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Home

6/19/2022

New England

L 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

6/29/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/3/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

7/8/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

