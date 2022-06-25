How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United FC will meet at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on June 25 at 8:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. Inter Miami CF has 18 points, ranking 21st in the league. Minnesota United FC has 18 points, and is 20th overall.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Minnesota United FC
- Match Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United FC Stats
- Inter Miami CF is 27th in MLS offensively (1.0 goal per game), and Minnesota United FC is fifth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- Minnesota United FC is scoring 1.1 goals per game (24th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is giving up 1.6 per game (19th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 25th in the league, at -9.
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential (-1) is 15th in the league.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.
- Campana has seven goals in 15 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- DeAndre Yedlin is Inter Miami CF's leader in assists, with two (on eight chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
New York
W 2-0
Home
5/28/2022
Portland
W 2-1
Home
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-0
Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
7/9/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/13/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
FC Dallas
W 2-1
Away
5/28/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Home
6/19/2022
New England
L 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
6/29/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
7/3/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
7/8/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
How To Watch
June
25
2022
Minnesota United FC at Inter Miami CF
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)