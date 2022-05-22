Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) celebrates his goal with defender Sean Nealis (15) and midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF matches up with New York Red Bulls at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. New York has 20 points, ranking ninth in the league. Inter Miami CF has 12 points, and is 25th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

DRV PNK Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Inter Miami CF and New York Stats

New York puts up 1.7 goals per game (seventh in MLS), and Inter Miami CF concedes 1.8 per match (20th in league).

Inter Miami CF puts up 0.9 goals per match (26th in MLS), and New York gives up 1.0 per match (fifth in league).

New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -10, which is 27th in the league.

New York Key Players

New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has five goals in 11 games (25th in league).

Morgan has five goals in 11 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three (on nine chances created) in 11 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

New York Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Portland D 1-1 Home 5/14/2022 Philadelphia D 1-1 Away 5/18/2022 Chicago D 3-3 Home 5/22/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 5/28/2022 DC United - Home 6/11/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 6/18/2022 Toronto FC - Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule