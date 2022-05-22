Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Inter Miami CF matches up with New York Red Bulls at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. New York has 20 points, ranking ninth in the league. Inter Miami CF has 12 points, and is 25th overall.
How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami CF and New York Stats
- New York puts up 1.7 goals per game (seventh in MLS), and Inter Miami CF concedes 1.8 per match (20th in league).
- Inter Miami CF puts up 0.9 goals per match (26th in MLS), and New York gives up 1.0 per match (fifth in league).
- New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +8.
- Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -10, which is 27th in the league.
New York Key Players
- New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has five goals in 11 games (25th in league).
- New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three (on nine chances created) in 11 league appearances.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Home
5/14/2022
Philadelphia
D 1-1
Away
5/18/2022
Chicago
D 3-3
Home
5/22/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
5/28/2022
DC United
-
Home
6/11/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Charlotte FC
L 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
DC United
D 2-2
Home
5/18/2022
Philadelphia
D 0-0
Away
5/22/2022
New York
-
Home
5/28/2022
Portland
-
Home
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
