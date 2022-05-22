Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) celebrates his goal with defender Sean Nealis (15) and midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) celebrates his goal with defender Sean Nealis (15) and midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami CF matches up with New York Red Bulls at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. New York has 20 points, ranking ninth in the league. Inter Miami CF has 12 points, and is 25th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Inter Miami CF and New York Stats

  • New York puts up 1.7 goals per game (seventh in MLS), and Inter Miami CF concedes 1.8 per match (20th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF puts up 0.9 goals per match (26th in MLS), and New York gives up 1.0 per match (fifth in league).
  • New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +8.
  • Inter Miami CF's goal differential is -10, which is 27th in the league.

New York Key Players

  • New York is led by Lewis Morgan, who has five goals in 11 games (25th in league).
  • Morgan has five goals in 11 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • New York's leader in assists is Patryk Klimala, who has three (on nine chances created) in 11 league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Home

5/14/2022

Philadelphia

D 1-1

Away

5/18/2022

Chicago

D 3-3

Home

5/22/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

5/28/2022

DC United

-

Home

6/11/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Charlotte FC

L 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

DC United

D 2-2

Home

5/18/2022

Philadelphia

D 0-0

Away

5/22/2022

New York

-

Home

5/28/2022

Portland

-

Home

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) passes the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Russell Teibert (31) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
May 18, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) celebrates his goal with defender Sean Nealis (15) and midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Open

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Inter Miami CF

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
college soccer
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy