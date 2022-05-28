Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

MLS action on Saturday includes Inter Miami CF playing Portland Timbers. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from DRV PNK Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF is currently 19th in the league in points, with 15. Portland is 20th, with 15.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Portland

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Inter Miami CF and Portland Stats

  • Inter Miami CF scores one goal per match (22nd in MLS), and Portland allows 1.6 per game (23rd in league).
  • Portland is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.6 per match (20th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 26th in the league, at -8.
  • Portland's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has six goals in 13 games (17th in league).
  • Campana has six goals in 13 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
  • Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Ariel Lassiter, who has two in 13 games (77th in league).

Portland Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

DC United

D 2-2

Home

5/18/2022

Philadelphia

D 0-0

Away

5/22/2022

New York

W 2-0

Home

5/28/2022

Portland

-

Home

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

6/25/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 7-2

Home

5/18/2022

San Jose

L 3-2

Away

5/22/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-0

Home

5/28/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

6/18/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

6/25/2022

Colorado

-

Home

6/29/2022

Houston

-

Home

May 22, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long (33) defends Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
