Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

MLS action on Saturday includes Inter Miami CF playing Portland Timbers. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from DRV PNK Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF is currently 19th in the league in points, with 15. Portland is 20th, with 15.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Portland

Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami CF and Portland Stats

Inter Miami CF scores one goal per match (22nd in MLS), and Portland allows 1.6 per game (23rd in league).

Portland is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.6 per match (20th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 26th in the league, at -8.

Portland's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has six goals in 13 games (17th in league).

Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Ariel Lassiter, who has two in 13 games (77th in league).

Portland Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 DC United D 2-2 Home 5/18/2022 Philadelphia D 0-0 Away 5/22/2022 New York W 2-0 Home 5/28/2022 Portland - Home 6/19/2022 Atlanta United FC - Away 6/25/2022 Minnesota United FC - Home 7/4/2022 FC Dallas - Away

Portland Schedule