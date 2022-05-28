Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Saturday includes Inter Miami CF playing Portland Timbers. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:00 PM ET from DRV PNK Stadium, broadcast on CBS. Inter Miami CF is currently 19th in the league in points, with 15. Portland is 20th, with 15.
- Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
Inter Miami CF and Portland Stats
- Inter Miami CF scores one goal per match (22nd in MLS), and Portland allows 1.6 per game (23rd in league).
- Portland is scoring 1.4 goals per match (eighth in MLS), and Inter Miami CF is conceding 1.6 per match (20th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 26th in the league, at -8.
- Portland's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Inter Miami CF is led by Leonardo Campana, who has six goals in 13 games (17th in league).
- Campana has six goals in 13 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.
- Inter Miami CF's leader in assists is Ariel Lassiter, who has two in 13 games (77th in league).
Portland Key Players
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
DC United
D 2-2
Home
5/18/2022
Philadelphia
D 0-0
Away
5/22/2022
New York
W 2-0
Home
5/28/2022
Portland
-
Home
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 7-2
Home
5/18/2022
San Jose
L 3-2
Away
5/22/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-0
Home
5/28/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
6/18/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
6/25/2022
Colorado
-
Home
6/29/2022
Houston
-
Home
