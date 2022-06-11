Ireland vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ireland vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Ireland against Scotland, with action getting underway from Aviva Stadium at 12:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Ireland vs. Scotland

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Aviva Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ireland and Scotland Stats

  • Ireland has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Scotland has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Ireland scored 11 goals (1.4 per game) and Scotland allowed 10 goals (0.9 per game).
  • In the UEFA Nations League, Scotland has put up two goals in one matches (29th in league), and Ireland has given up two in two matches (13th). In World Cup qualifying, Scotland scored 18 goals (1.6 per game) and Ireland gave up eight goals (1.0 per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Ireland is 38th in the UEFA Nations League at -2 (and was +3 in its World Cup qualification cycle).
  • With 2 goals scored and 0 conceded, Scotland is 11th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +8 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Ireland Players to Watch

  • Callum Robinson had three goals and one assist for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.
  • Joshua Cullen had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
  • Chiedozie Ogbene had two goals for Ireland during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Shane Duffy had two goals.
  • In 30 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) last season, Duffy scored one goal.

Scotland Players to Watch

  • John McGinn has totaled one assist for Scotland in this competition (zero goals). He had one assist in World Cup qualifying with four goals.
  • With three goals and four assists in 35 matches for Aston Villa (Premier League), McGinn was a key piece of the team's offense.
  • During World Cup qualifiers, Che Adams registered three goals with one assist.
  • Adams was a significant part of Southampton FC's offense in 34 Premier League matches, tallying seven goals and three assists.
  • Lyndon Dykes notched four goals for Scotland during the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Andy Robertson collected three assists in the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • Liverpool FC's offense was aided by Robertson, who posted three goals with 10 assists in 33 Premier League games.

Ireland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Armenia

June 4

L 1-0

Away

Ukraine

June 8

L 1-0

Home

Scotland

June 11

-

Home

Ukraine

June 14

-

Away

Scotland

September 24

-

Away

Armenia

September 27

-

Home

Scotland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Armenia

June 8

W 2-0

Home

Ireland

June 11

-

Away

Armenia

June 14

-

Away

Ukraine

September 21

-

Home

Ireland

September 24

-

Home

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Ireland vs. Scotland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

