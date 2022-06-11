Ireland vs. Scotland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

Saturday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Ireland against Scotland, with action getting underway from Aviva Stadium at 12:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Ireland vs. Scotland

Match Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Aviva Stadium

Ireland and Scotland Stats

Ireland has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Scotland has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Ireland scored 11 goals (1.4 per game) and Scotland allowed 10 goals (0.9 per game).

In the UEFA Nations League, Scotland has put up two goals in one matches (29th in league), and Ireland has given up two in two matches (13th). In World Cup qualifying, Scotland scored 18 goals (1.6 per game) and Ireland gave up eight goals (1.0 per game).

In terms of goal differential, Ireland is 38th in the UEFA Nations League at -2 (and was +3 in its World Cup qualification cycle).

With 2 goals scored and 0 conceded, Scotland is 11th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was +8 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Ireland Players to Watch

Callum Robinson had three goals and one assist for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.

Joshua Cullen had two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Chiedozie Ogbene had two goals for Ireland during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Shane Duffy had two goals.

In 30 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) last season, Duffy scored one goal.

Scotland Players to Watch

John McGinn has totaled one assist for Scotland in this competition (zero goals). He had one assist in World Cup qualifying with four goals.

With three goals and four assists in 35 matches for Aston Villa (Premier League), McGinn was a key piece of the team's offense.

During World Cup qualifiers, Che Adams registered three goals with one assist.

Adams was a significant part of Southampton FC's offense in 34 Premier League matches, tallying seven goals and three assists.

Lyndon Dykes notched four goals for Scotland during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Andy Robertson collected three assists in the World Cup qualifying cycle.

Liverpool FC's offense was aided by Robertson, who posted three goals with 10 assists in 33 Premier League games.

Ireland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Armenia June 4 L 1-0 Away Ukraine June 8 L 1-0 Home Scotland June 11 - Home Ukraine June 14 - Away Scotland September 24 - Away Armenia September 27 - Home

Scotland Schedule