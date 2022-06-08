Ireland vs. Ukraine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ireland vs. Ukraine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ukraine will take to the pitch against Ireland on Wednesday, June 8 in UEFA Nations League action. The game at Aviva Stadium gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Ireland vs. Ukraine

  • Match Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Aviva Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ireland and Ukraine Stats

  • Ireland was 32nd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (11 goals overall, 1.4 per game), and Ukraine conceded nine overall (1.0 per game).
  • Offensively, Ukraine was 23rd in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (14 goals, 1.6 per match). Defensively, Ireland was 13th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (eight goals conceded, 1.0 per match).
  • Ireland's goal differential was +3 in World Cup qualifying.
  • Ukraine's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +5.

Ireland Players to Watch

  • In seven World Cup qualifiers for Ireland, Callum Robinson scored three goals and had one assist.
  • Chiedozie Ogbene tallied two goals for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.
  • Shane Duffy tallied two goals for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.
  • In the Premier League last season, Duffy scored one goal (in 30 games) for Brighton & Hove Albion.
  • In the qualifying campaign, Jason Knight had two assists (but zero goals).

Ukraine Players to Watch

  • The most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Roman Yaremchuk record four goals and one assist in nine matches for Ukraine.
  • In the World Cup qualifiers (over six matches played), Viktor Tsygankov collected four assists for Ukraine without putting one past the keeper.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, in which Oleksandr Zinchenko played six matches, he accumulated one goal and two assists for Ukraine.
  • In 32 games for Manchester City in the Premier League, Zinchenko contributed four assists. He didn't score any goals.
  • Oleksandr Karavaev recorded three assists for Ukraine in nine World Cup qualifying matches.

Ireland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Armenia

June 4

L 1-0

Away

Ukraine

June 8

-

Home

Scotland

June 11

-

Home

Ukraine

June 14

-

Away

Scotland

September 24

-

Away

Ukraine Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Ireland

June 8

-

Away

Armenia

June 11

-

Home

Ireland

June 14

-

Home

Scotland

September 21

-

Away

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Republic of Ireland vs. Ukraine

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
