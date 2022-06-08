Ireland vs. Ukraine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

Ukraine will take to the pitch against Ireland on Wednesday, June 8 in UEFA Nations League action. The game at Aviva Stadium gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Ireland vs. Ukraine

Match Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Aviva Stadium

Ireland and Ukraine Stats

Ireland was 32nd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (11 goals overall, 1.4 per game), and Ukraine conceded nine overall (1.0 per game).

Offensively, Ukraine was 23rd in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (14 goals, 1.6 per match). Defensively, Ireland was 13th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (eight goals conceded, 1.0 per match).

Ireland's goal differential was +3 in World Cup qualifying.

Ukraine's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +5.

Ireland Players to Watch

In seven World Cup qualifiers for Ireland, Callum Robinson scored three goals and had one assist.

Chiedozie Ogbene tallied two goals for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.

Shane Duffy tallied two goals for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.

In the Premier League last season, Duffy scored one goal (in 30 games) for Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the qualifying campaign, Jason Knight had two assists (but zero goals).

Ukraine Players to Watch

The most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Roman Yaremchuk record four goals and one assist in nine matches for Ukraine.

In the World Cup qualifiers (over six matches played), Viktor Tsygankov collected four assists for Ukraine without putting one past the keeper.

In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, in which Oleksandr Zinchenko played six matches, he accumulated one goal and two assists for Ukraine.

In 32 games for Manchester City in the Premier League, Zinchenko contributed four assists. He didn't score any goals.

Oleksandr Karavaev recorded three assists for Ukraine in nine World Cup qualifying matches.

Ireland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Armenia June 4 L 1-0 Away Ukraine June 8 - Home Scotland June 11 - Home Ukraine June 14 - Away Scotland September 24 - Away

Ukraine Schedule