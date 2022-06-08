Ireland vs. Ukraine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

How to Watch Ireland vs. Ukraine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ukraine will take to the pitch against Ireland on Wednesday, June 8 in UEFA Nations League action. The game at Aviva Stadium gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks.
How to Watch Ireland vs. Ukraine
- Match Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Aviva Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ireland and Ukraine Stats
- Ireland was 32nd in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goals scored (11 goals overall, 1.4 per game), and Ukraine conceded nine overall (1.0 per game).
- Offensively, Ukraine was 23rd in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (14 goals, 1.6 per match). Defensively, Ireland was 13th in UEFA World Cup qualifiers (eight goals conceded, 1.0 per match).
- Ireland's goal differential was +3 in World Cup qualifying.
- Ukraine's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +5.
Ireland Players to Watch
- In seven World Cup qualifiers for Ireland, Callum Robinson scored three goals and had one assist.
- Chiedozie Ogbene tallied two goals for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.
- Shane Duffy tallied two goals for Ireland in World Cup qualifying.
- In the Premier League last season, Duffy scored one goal (in 30 games) for Brighton & Hove Albion.
- In the qualifying campaign, Jason Knight had two assists (but zero goals).
Ukraine Players to Watch
- The most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Roman Yaremchuk record four goals and one assist in nine matches for Ukraine.
- In the World Cup qualifiers (over six matches played), Viktor Tsygankov collected four assists for Ukraine without putting one past the keeper.
- In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, in which Oleksandr Zinchenko played six matches, he accumulated one goal and two assists for Ukraine.
- In 32 games for Manchester City in the Premier League, Zinchenko contributed four assists. He didn't score any goals.
- Oleksandr Karavaev recorded three assists for Ukraine in nine World Cup qualifying matches.
Ireland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Armenia
June 4
L 1-0
Away
Ukraine
June 8
-
Home
Scotland
June 11
-
Home
Ukraine
June 14
-
Away
Scotland
September 24
-
Away
Ukraine Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Ireland
June 8
-
Away
Armenia
June 11
-
Home
Ireland
June 14
-
Home
Scotland
September 21
-
Away
How To Watch
June
8
2022
Republic of Ireland vs. Ukraine
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)