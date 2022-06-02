Israel vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Israel vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Thursday's slate in the UEFA Nations League will see Iceland meet up with Israel. The game at Sammy Ofer Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Israel vs. Iceland

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Sammy Ofer Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Israel and Iceland Stats

  • Israel scored 23 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Iceland allowed 18 goals.
  • Iceland scored 12 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifiers. On the flip side, Israel allowed 21 goals in qualifiers.
  • Israel was 27th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +2.
  • Iceland's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was -6.

Israel Players to Watch

  • Eran Zahavi played a key role in Israel's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, with eight goals (fourth in UEFA) and two assists.
  • Munas Dabbur had six goals and one assist for Israel in World Cup qualifying.
  • Dabbur is coming off a season with three goals and three assists in 32 games for TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.
  • Manor Solomon had two goals and four assists for Israel in World Cup qualifying.
  • In eight World Cup qualifiers, Dor Peretz scored three goals and had one assist.
  • In Serie A this past season, Peretz did not score, but had one assist (in 34 games) for Venezia FC.

Iceland Players to Watch

  • The most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Albert Gudmundsson pile up two goals and one assist in nine matches for Iceland.
  • Gudmundsson totaled one goal for Genoa CFC (Serie A) in 14 games, though he didn't contribute any assists.
  • In the World Cup qualifiers (appearing in six matches), Andri Gudjohnsen tallied two goals for Iceland.
  • Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson hit the pitch for Iceland's last World Cup qualifying campaign, registering one goal and one assist in eight matches.
  • Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason contributed to Iceland's cause with one goal and one assist in the last World Cup qualifying (playing in seven matches).

Israel Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Iceland

June 2

-

Home

Albania

June 10

-

Away

Iceland

June 13

-

Away

Albania

September 24

-

Home

Iceland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Israel

June 2

-

Away

Albania

June 6

-

Home

Israel

June 13

-

Home

Albania

September 27

-

Away

