Israel vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

How to Watch Israel vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thursday's slate in the UEFA Nations League will see Iceland meet up with Israel. The game at Sammy Ofer Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET.
How to Watch Israel vs. Iceland
- Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Sammy Ofer Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Israel and Iceland Stats
- Israel scored 23 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Iceland allowed 18 goals.
- Iceland scored 12 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifiers. On the flip side, Israel allowed 21 goals in qualifiers.
- Israel was 27th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +2.
- Iceland's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was -6.
Israel Players to Watch
- Eran Zahavi played a key role in Israel's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, with eight goals (fourth in UEFA) and two assists.
- Munas Dabbur had six goals and one assist for Israel in World Cup qualifying.
- Dabbur is coming off a season with three goals and three assists in 32 games for TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.
- Manor Solomon had two goals and four assists for Israel in World Cup qualifying.
- In eight World Cup qualifiers, Dor Peretz scored three goals and had one assist.
- In Serie A this past season, Peretz did not score, but had one assist (in 34 games) for Venezia FC.
Iceland Players to Watch
- The most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Albert Gudmundsson pile up two goals and one assist in nine matches for Iceland.
- Gudmundsson totaled one goal for Genoa CFC (Serie A) in 14 games, though he didn't contribute any assists.
- In the World Cup qualifiers (appearing in six matches), Andri Gudjohnsen tallied two goals for Iceland.
- Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson hit the pitch for Iceland's last World Cup qualifying campaign, registering one goal and one assist in eight matches.
- Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason contributed to Iceland's cause with one goal and one assist in the last World Cup qualifying (playing in seven matches).
Israel Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Iceland
June 2
-
Home
Albania
June 10
-
Away
Iceland
June 13
-
Away
Albania
September 24
-
Home
Iceland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Israel
June 2
-
Away
Albania
June 6
-
Home
Israel
June 13
-
Home
Albania
September 27
-
Away
How To Watch
June
2
2022
Israel vs Iceland
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)