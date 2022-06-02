Israel vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

Thursday's slate in the UEFA Nations League will see Iceland meet up with Israel. The game at Sammy Ofer Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Israel vs. Iceland

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Stadium: Sammy Ofer Stadium

Israel and Iceland Stats

Israel scored 23 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Iceland allowed 18 goals.

Iceland scored 12 goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifiers. On the flip side, Israel allowed 21 goals in qualifiers.

Israel was 27th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at +2.

Iceland's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was -6.

Israel Players to Watch

Eran Zahavi played a key role in Israel's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, with eight goals (fourth in UEFA) and two assists.

Munas Dabbur had six goals and one assist for Israel in World Cup qualifying.

Dabbur is coming off a season with three goals and three assists in 32 games for TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Manor Solomon had two goals and four assists for Israel in World Cup qualifying.

In eight World Cup qualifiers, Dor Peretz scored three goals and had one assist.

In Serie A this past season, Peretz did not score, but had one assist (in 34 games) for Venezia FC.

Iceland Players to Watch

The most recent World Cup qualifying campaign saw Albert Gudmundsson pile up two goals and one assist in nine matches for Iceland.

Gudmundsson totaled one goal for Genoa CFC (Serie A) in 14 games, though he didn't contribute any assists.

In the World Cup qualifiers (appearing in six matches), Andri Gudjohnsen tallied two goals for Iceland.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson hit the pitch for Iceland's last World Cup qualifying campaign, registering one goal and one assist in eight matches.

Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason contributed to Iceland's cause with one goal and one assist in the last World Cup qualifying (playing in seven matches).

