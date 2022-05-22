Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trabzonspor visits Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Super Lig, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Istanbul Basaksehir is currently fourth in the league table, with 62 points. Trabzonspor is first, with 81.
How to Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium
Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor Stats
- Istanbul Basaksehir is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).
- Trabzonspor puts up 1.8 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Istanbul Basaksehir allows 0.9 per match (second in league).
- Istanbul Basaksehir's goal differential (+18) is fourth in the league.
- Trabzonspor's goal differential (+35) is first in the league.
Istanbul Basaksehir Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
W 3-2
Away
5/7/2022
Galatasaray
D 0-0
Home
5/15/2022
Giresunspor
D 1-1
Away
5/22/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Antalyaspor
D 2-2
Home
5/6/2022
Hatayspor Antakya
D 1-1
Away
5/15/2022
Altay Izmir
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
-
Away
