How to Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trabzonspor visits Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Super Lig, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Istanbul Basaksehir is currently fourth in the league table, with 62 points. Trabzonspor is first, with 81.

How to Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor Stats

  • Istanbul Basaksehir is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).
  • Trabzonspor puts up 1.8 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Istanbul Basaksehir allows 0.9 per match (second in league).
  • Istanbul Basaksehir's goal differential (+18) is fourth in the league.
  • Trabzonspor's goal differential (+35) is first in the league.

Istanbul Basaksehir Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

W 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Galatasaray

D 0-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giresunspor

D 1-1

Away

5/22/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Antalyaspor

D 2-2

Home

5/6/2022

Hatayspor Antakya

D 1-1

Away

5/15/2022

Altay Izmir

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Istanbul Basaksehir

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
