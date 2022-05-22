Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Trabzonspor visits Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Super Lig, with the action broadcast on beIN Sports. Istanbul Basaksehir is currently fourth in the league table, with 62 points. Trabzonspor is first, with 81.

How to Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium

Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor Stats

Istanbul Basaksehir is scoring 1.4 goals per game (ninth in the Super Lig), and Trabzonspor is conceding 0.9 per game (first in league).

Trabzonspor puts up 1.8 goals per match (second in the Super Lig), and Istanbul Basaksehir allows 0.9 per match (second in league).

Istanbul Basaksehir's goal differential (+18) is fourth in the league.

Trabzonspor's goal differential (+35) is first in the league.

Istanbul Basaksehir Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul W 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Galatasaray D 0-0 Home 5/15/2022 Giresunspor D 1-1 Away 5/22/2022 Trabzonspor - Home

Trabzonspor Schedule