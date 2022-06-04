Italy vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Italy vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

UEFA Nations League action on Saturday features Italy playing Germany. The two squads will start their contest at 2:45 PM ET from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Italy vs. Germany

  • Match Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
Italy and Germany Stats

  • In the World Cup qualifying campaign, Italy put up 13 goals in nine matches, and Germany conceded four.
  • Germany was second in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals scored (36 overall, 3.6 per game), and Italy was second in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals conceded (three overall, 0.3 per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Italy was 13th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +10.
  • In terms of goal differential, Germany was second in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +32.

Italy Players to Watch

  • Ciro Immobile was a major contributor in Italy's most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, with two goals and one assist.
  • With his club (Lazio, in Serie A) last season, Immobile had 27 goals and three assists in 31 matches.
  • In eight World Cup qualifiers, Lorenzo Insigne failed to score a goal but had three assists (17th in UEFA).
  • Insigne is coming off a season with 11 goals and nine assists in 33 games for SSC Napoli in Serie A.
  • In the qualification cycle, Moise Kean had two goals (but no assists).
  • With Juventus in Serie A last season, Kean had five goals and two assists (in 32 games).
  • In six World Cup qualifiers, Giacomo Raspadori scored one goal and had one assist.
  • With Sassuolo in Serie A this past season, Raspadori had 10 goals and five assists (in 36 games).

Germany Players to Watch

  • Leon Goretzka put up one goal and six assists for Germany in the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In 20 games for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Goretzka recorded three goals and added three assists.
  • In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, Leroy Sane accumulated four goals and two assists for Germany.
  • Bayern Munich's Sane aided the team's offense by scoring seven goals and adding eight assists in 32 Bundesliga matches.
  • With two goals and four assists, Marco Reus helped propel Germany in five World Cup qualifying matches.
  • Reus collected nine goals (15th) and 11 assists in 29 games for Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga).
  • In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, Germany's Serge Gnabry recorded five goals and one assist.
  • In 34 games for Bayern Munich (Bundesliga), Gnabry compiled 14 goals (seventh in Bundesliga) and five assists.

Italy Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Germany

June 4

-

Home

Hungary

June 7

-

Home

England

June 11

-

Away

Germany

June 14

-

Away

Germany Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Italy

June 4

-

Away

England

June 7

-

Home

Hungary

June 11

-

Away

Italy

June 14

-

Home

