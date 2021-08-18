How to Watch Juárez vs. América

Juárez looks to pick up its first win of the season in face-off with league-leading Club América.

Liga MX Apertura leader Club América travels on Wednesday to face Juárez, which is still looking for its first win this season.

Los Bravos picked up their first two points of the early season with draws in their last two outings, but their inaugural win under Ricardo Ferretti will be hard to come by against dominant Club América.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 18

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juárez, Juárez, Mexico

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club América is undefeated in the Liga MX Apertura through four games and has won four straight across all competitions, including a 2-0 home victory over Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union last week in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.

The winning streak looked in danger of ending in their most recent match at Atlas, which remained scoreless for the first 76 minutes of play. However, Sebastian Cordova broke through for the game-winning goal.

Club América have allowed just one goal in the first four Liga MX games. Juárez, on the other hand, has allowed eight goals, the worst in the Apertura.

Regional restrictions may apply.