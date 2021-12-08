Publish date:
How to Watch Juventus vs. Malmo FF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Malmo FF face off against Juventus. The game at Allianz Stadium gets underway at 12:45 PM ET.
How to Watch Juventus vs. Malmo FF
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Match Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV: Galavisión
- Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Juventus and Malmo FF Stats
- Juventus has scored nine goals in five Champions League matches, and Malmo FF has given up 21 in 13.
- Malmo FF puts up 1.1 goals per match in the Champions League and Juventus allows 1.2 per game.
- Juventus has a +3 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
- Malmo FF's goal differential is -7 for this event.
Juventus Key Players
- Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, who has three goals (on 10 shots) in three Champions League games.
- The second-leading scorer for Juventus is Federico Chiesa, who has two goals in four games.
- Juventus' leader in assists is Federico Bernardeschi, who has two (on six chances created) in three Champions League appearances.
Malmo FF Key Players
- Malmo FF is led by Veljko Birmancevic, with four goals in 12 games (11th in Champions League).
- Antonio Colak is tied for the Malmo FF lead in goals scored this season with four goals in 12 games.
- Birmancevic is Malmo FF's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in 12 Champions League appearances.
Juventus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Zenit Saint Petersburg
W 1-0
Away
11/2/2021
Zenit Saint Petersburg
W 4-2
Home
11/23/2021
Chelsea
L 4-0
Away
12/8/2021
Malmo FF
-
Home
Malmo FF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Chelsea
L 4-0
Away
11/2/2021
Chelsea
L 1-0
Home
11/23/2021
Zenit Saint Petersburg
D 1-1
Home
12/8/2021
Juventus
-
Away
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Juventus vs. Malmo FF
TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
12:45
PM/EST
