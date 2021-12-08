Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Malmo FF face off against Juventus. The game at Allianz Stadium gets underway at 12:45 PM ET.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Malmo FF

Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Match Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV: Galavisión

Galavisión Stadium: Allianz Stadium

Juventus and Malmo FF Stats

Juventus has scored nine goals in five Champions League matches, and Malmo FF has given up 21 in 13.

Malmo FF puts up 1.1 goals per match in the Champions League and Juventus allows 1.2 per game.

Juventus has a +3 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.

Malmo FF's goal differential is -7 for this event.

Juventus Key Players

Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, who has three goals (on 10 shots) in three Champions League games.

The second-leading scorer for Juventus is Federico Chiesa, who has two goals in four games.

Juventus' leader in assists is Federico Bernardeschi, who has two (on six chances created) in three Champions League appearances.

Malmo FF Key Players

Malmo FF is led by Veljko Birmancevic, with four goals in 12 games (11th in Champions League).

Antonio Colak is tied for the Malmo FF lead in goals scored this season with four goals in 12 games.

Birmancevic is Malmo FF's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in 12 Champions League appearances.

Juventus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Zenit Saint Petersburg W 1-0 Away 11/2/2021 Zenit Saint Petersburg W 4-2 Home 11/23/2021 Chelsea L 4-0 Away 12/8/2021 Malmo FF - Home

Malmo FF Schedule