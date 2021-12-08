Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Malmo FF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Wednesday's slate in the Champions League will see Malmo FF face off against Juventus. The game at Allianz Stadium gets underway at 12:45 PM ET.

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Malmo FF

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Match Time: 12:45 PM ET
    • TV: Galavisión
    • Stadium: Allianz Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Juventus and Malmo FF Stats

    • Juventus has scored nine goals in five Champions League matches, and Malmo FF has given up 21 in 13.
    • Malmo FF puts up 1.1 goals per match in the Champions League and Juventus allows 1.2 per game.
    • Juventus has a +3 goal differential in this edition of the Champions League.
    • Malmo FF's goal differential is -7 for this event.

    Juventus Key Players

    • Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, who has three goals (on 10 shots) in three Champions League games.
    • The second-leading scorer for Juventus is Federico Chiesa, who has two goals in four games.
    • Juventus' leader in assists is Federico Bernardeschi, who has two (on six chances created) in three Champions League appearances.

    Malmo FF Key Players

    • Malmo FF is led by Veljko Birmancevic, with four goals in 12 games (11th in Champions League).
    • Antonio Colak is tied for the Malmo FF lead in goals scored this season with four goals in 12 games.
    • Birmancevic is Malmo FF's assist leader, with two (on three chances created) in 12 Champions League appearances.

    Juventus Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Zenit Saint Petersburg

    W 1-0

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Zenit Saint Petersburg

    W 4-2

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Chelsea

    L 4-0

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Malmo FF

    -

    Home

    Malmo FF Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Chelsea

    L 4-0

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Chelsea

    L 1-0

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Zenit Saint Petersburg

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Juventus

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Juventus vs. Malmo FF

    TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
    Time
    12:45
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    celtics jayson tatum
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Clippers

    54 minutes ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    sacramento kings
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco

    1 hour ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona

    1 hour ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    soccer fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy