Juventus vs. Torino FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

Torino FC visits Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Friday at 2:45 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Juventus is fourth in the league table, with 46 points. Torino is 10th, with 32.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino

Match Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Allianz Stadium

Juventus and Torino Stats

Juventus is scoring 1.5 goals per match (11th in Serie A), and Torino is conceding 1.0 per match (fourth in league).

Torino is 13th in Serie A in goals scored (31 in 24 games), and Juventus is third in goals conceded (22 in 25).

Juventus' goal differential is +15, which is fifth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Torino is 10th in the league, at +6.

Juventus Key Players

Juventus is led by Dusan Vlahovic, who has 18 goals (on 65 shots) in 23 league games.

Paulo Dybala is Juventus' second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 19 league games.

Juventus' leader in assists is Dybala, who has five in 19 games (11th in league).

Torino Key Players

Torino is led by Josip Brekalo, with six goals (on 20 shots) in 21 league games.

Torino's second-leading scorer is Antonio Sanabria, with five in 24 games.

Wilfried Stephane Singo has four assists in 23 games -- the best mark on Torino, and 18th in the entire league.

Juventus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/23/2022 AC Milan D 0-0 Away 2/6/2022 Hellas Verona W 2-0 Home 2/13/2022 Atalanta D 1-1 Away 2/18/2022 Torino - Home 2/26/2022 Empoli FC - Away 3/6/2022 Spezia Calcio - Home 3/13/2022 Sampdoria - Away

Torino Schedule