Juventus vs. Torino FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Torino FC visits Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Friday at 2:45 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Juventus is fourth in the league table, with 46 points. Torino is 10th, with 32.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino

  • Match Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Allianz Stadium
  • Stadium: Allianz Stadium

Juventus and Torino Stats

  • Juventus is scoring 1.5 goals per match (11th in Serie A), and Torino is conceding 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
  • Torino is 13th in Serie A in goals scored (31 in 24 games), and Juventus is third in goals conceded (22 in 25).
  • Juventus' goal differential is +15, which is fifth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Torino is 10th in the league, at +6.

Juventus Key Players

  • Juventus is led by Dusan Vlahovic, who has 18 goals (on 65 shots) in 23 league games.
  • Paulo Dybala is Juventus' second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 19 league games.
  • Juventus' leader in assists is Dybala, who has five in 19 games (11th in league).

Torino Key Players

  • Torino is led by Josip Brekalo, with six goals (on 20 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Torino's second-leading scorer is Antonio Sanabria, with five in 24 games.
  • Wilfried Stephane Singo has four assists in 23 games -- the best mark on Torino, and 18th in the entire league.

Juventus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

AC Milan

D 0-0

Away

2/6/2022

Hellas Verona

W 2-0

Home

2/13/2022

Atalanta

D 1-1

Away

2/18/2022

Torino

-

Home

2/26/2022

Empoli FC

-

Away

3/6/2022

Spezia Calcio

-

Home

3/13/2022

Sampdoria

-

Away

Torino Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/23/2022

Sassuolo

D 1-1

Home

2/6/2022

Udinese

L 2-0

Away

2/12/2022

Venezia

L 2-1

Home

2/18/2022

Juventus

-

Away

2/27/2022

Cagliari

-

Home

3/6/2022

Bologna

-

Away

3/13/2022

Inter Milan

-

Home

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Juventus vs. Torino

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
