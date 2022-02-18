Juventus vs. Torino FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Torino FC visits Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Friday at 2:45 PM ET in Serie A, with the action broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Juventus is fourth in the league table, with 46 points. Torino is 10th, with 32.
- Match Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Allianz Stadium
Juventus and Torino Stats
- Juventus is scoring 1.5 goals per match (11th in Serie A), and Torino is conceding 1.0 per match (fourth in league).
- Torino is 13th in Serie A in goals scored (31 in 24 games), and Juventus is third in goals conceded (22 in 25).
- Juventus' goal differential is +15, which is fifth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Torino is 10th in the league, at +6.
Juventus Key Players
- Juventus is led by Dusan Vlahovic, who has 18 goals (on 65 shots) in 23 league games.
- Paulo Dybala is Juventus' second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 19 league games.
- Juventus' leader in assists is Dybala, who has five in 19 games (11th in league).
Torino Key Players
- Torino is led by Josip Brekalo, with six goals (on 20 shots) in 21 league games.
- Torino's second-leading scorer is Antonio Sanabria, with five in 24 games.
- Wilfried Stephane Singo has four assists in 23 games -- the best mark on Torino, and 18th in the entire league.
Juventus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
AC Milan
D 0-0
Away
2/6/2022
Hellas Verona
W 2-0
Home
2/13/2022
Atalanta
D 1-1
Away
2/18/2022
Torino
-
Home
2/26/2022
Empoli FC
-
Away
3/6/2022
Spezia Calcio
-
Home
3/13/2022
Sampdoria
-
Away
Torino Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Sassuolo
D 1-1
Home
2/6/2022
Udinese
L 2-0
Away
2/12/2022
Venezia
L 2-1
Home
2/18/2022
Juventus
-
Away
2/27/2022
Cagliari
-
Home
3/6/2022
Bologna
-
Away
3/13/2022
Inter Milan
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)