Juventus vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Villarreal CF takes on Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on TUDN.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal

Match Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Allianz Stadium

Juventus and Villarreal Stats

Juventus has racked up 11 goals in seven UCL matches, and Villarreal has 10 in seven matches.

Villarreal is scoring 1.9 goals per game in Champions League play and Juventus is giving up 1.0 per match.

Juventus' goal differential is +4 in this event.

Villarreal's goal differential is at +3 in this tournament.

Juventus Key Players

Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, who has three goals (on 10 shots) in four Champions League games.

Alvaro Morata has two goals in six appearances, second-best on Juventus.

Federico Bernardeschi is Juventus' leader in assists, with three in four games (seventh in Champions League).

Villarreal Key Players

Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with four goals in seven games (13th in Champions League).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Etienne Capoue, with two goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in seven Champions League appearances.

Gerard Moreno has three assists in three games -- the best mark on Villarreal, and seventh in the entire Champions League.

Juventus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Chelsea L 4-0 Away 12/8/2021 Malmo FF W 1-0 Home 2/22/2022 Villarreal D 1-1 Away 3/16/2022 Villarreal - Home

Villarreal Schedule