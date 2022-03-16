Juventus vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Villarreal CF takes on Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on TUDN.
How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal
- Match Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Allianz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Juventus and Villarreal Stats
- Juventus has racked up 11 goals in seven UCL matches, and Villarreal has 10 in seven matches.
- Villarreal is scoring 1.9 goals per game in Champions League play and Juventus is giving up 1.0 per match.
- Juventus' goal differential is +4 in this event.
- Villarreal's goal differential is at +3 in this tournament.
Juventus Key Players
- Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, who has three goals (on 10 shots) in four Champions League games.
- Alvaro Morata has two goals in six appearances, second-best on Juventus.
- Federico Bernardeschi is Juventus' leader in assists, with three in four games (seventh in Champions League).
Villarreal Key Players
- Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with four goals in seven games (13th in Champions League).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Etienne Capoue, with two goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in seven Champions League appearances.
- Gerard Moreno has three assists in three games -- the best mark on Villarreal, and seventh in the entire Champions League.
Juventus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Chelsea
L 4-0
Away
12/8/2021
Malmo FF
W 1-0
Home
2/22/2022
Villarreal
D 1-1
Away
3/16/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Manchester United
L 2-0
Home
12/9/2021
Atalanta
W 3-2
Away
2/22/2022
Juventus
D 1-1
Home
3/16/2022
Juventus
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)