Juventus vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villarreal CF takes on Juventus at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET in the Champions League, with the action broadcast on TUDN.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Villarreal

Juventus and Villarreal Stats

  • Juventus has racked up 11 goals in seven UCL matches, and Villarreal has 10 in seven matches.
  • Villarreal is scoring 1.9 goals per game in Champions League play and Juventus is giving up 1.0 per match.
  • Juventus' goal differential is +4 in this event.
  • Villarreal's goal differential is at +3 in this tournament.

Juventus Key Players

  • Juventus is led by Paulo Dybala, who has three goals (on 10 shots) in four Champions League games.
  • Alvaro Morata has two goals in six appearances, second-best on Juventus.
  • Federico Bernardeschi is Juventus' leader in assists, with three in four games (seventh in Champions League).

Villarreal Key Players

  • Villarreal is led by Arnaut Danjuma, with four goals in seven games (13th in Champions League).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Etienne Capoue, with two goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in seven Champions League appearances.
  • Gerard Moreno has three assists in three games -- the best mark on Villarreal, and seventh in the entire Champions League.

Juventus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/23/2021

Chelsea

L 4-0

Away

12/8/2021

Malmo FF

W 1-0

Home

2/22/2022

Villarreal

D 1-1

Away

3/16/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

11/23/2021

Manchester United

L 2-0

Home

12/9/2021

Atalanta

W 3-2

Away

2/22/2022

Juventus

D 1-1

Home

3/16/2022

Juventus

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Juventus vs. Villarreal

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
