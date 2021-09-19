September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Juventus vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Winless Juventus enter Sunday's rivalry match against AC Milan in need of a boost.
Author:

Italian powerhouse Juventus enter Sunday's match against AC Milan winless through the first three contests of the Serie A campaign.

The club has just one point from a 2-2 draw against Udinese in the first week of the season and sits at 17th in the standings, one spot above the relegation zone.

How to Watch Juventus vs. AC Milan:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can stream Juventus vs. AC Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into Sunday's rivalry match, AC Milan holds a much stronger position with a perfect 3-0-0 record in Serie A.

Juventus will host AC Milan Sunday and will look for their supporters to give them an edge on their home turf.

Juventus are coming off back-to-back Serie A losses, 1-0 to Empoli on Aug. 28 and 2-1 to Napoli on Sept. 11. They did score a win in Champions League action this week, dismantling Malmö 3-0 Tuesday behind goals by Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Álvaro Morata.

AC Milan dropped their Champions League matchup this week, though they put up a strong fight in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool. They got goals from Ante Rebić and Brahim Díaz in the loss.

In Serie A, AC Milan took a 2-0 victory over Lazio in their most recent outing, with goals from Rafael Leão and Zlatan Ibrahimović goals.

With a desperate but talented side hosting a team off to a roaring start in domestic competition, the newest installment of the Juventus vs. AC Milan rivalry should offer fantastic viewing for soccer fans.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Juventus vs. AC Milan

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
2:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_11026839
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. AC Milan

USATSI_10916339
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros

Milwaukee Brewers
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16781852
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

USATSI_16556736
WNBA

How to Watch Dream at Sun

USATSI_16651780
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Browns

Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Kentucky at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy