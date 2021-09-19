Winless Juventus enter Sunday's rivalry match against AC Milan in need of a boost.

Italian powerhouse Juventus enter Sunday's match against AC Milan winless through the first three contests of the Serie A campaign.

The club has just one point from a 2-2 draw against Udinese in the first week of the season and sits at 17th in the standings, one spot above the relegation zone.

How to Watch Juventus vs. AC Milan:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Heading into Sunday's rivalry match, AC Milan holds a much stronger position with a perfect 3-0-0 record in Serie A.

Juventus will host AC Milan Sunday and will look for their supporters to give them an edge on their home turf.

Juventus are coming off back-to-back Serie A losses, 1-0 to Empoli on Aug. 28 and 2-1 to Napoli on Sept. 11. They did score a win in Champions League action this week, dismantling Malmö 3-0 Tuesday behind goals by Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Álvaro Morata.

AC Milan dropped their Champions League matchup this week, though they put up a strong fight in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool. They got goals from Ante Rebić and Brahim Díaz in the loss.

In Serie A, AC Milan took a 2-0 victory over Lazio in their most recent outing, with goals from Rafael Leão and Zlatan Ibrahimović goals.

With a desperate but talented side hosting a team off to a roaring start in domestic competition, the newest installment of the Juventus vs. AC Milan rivalry should offer fantastic viewing for soccer fans.