September 14, 2021
How to Watch Malmö vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juventus have stumbled through the early Serie A season, but they will aim for a better showing in the Champions League group stage starting with Tuesday's match against Malmö.
Author:

Juventus will look to the Champions League to provide a distraction from their disastrous start to the Serie A schedule as they start the group stage Tuesday against Malmö.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri led the club to the Champions League quarterfinals four times in five seasons in his first stint at the helm from 2014-2019. But since taking the reins again after two years away, the team has struggled, with two losses and a draw to start its season in the top Italian league.

How to Watch

Date: Sept. 14

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Eleda Stadion, Malmö, Sweden

TV: TUDNxtra 1

You can stream Malmö vs. Juventus on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juventus lost star Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the offseason.

Allegri acknowledged the pressure he and his team are facing after Saturday's 2-1 loss at Napoli.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny faces particular scrutiny following a string of errors between the posts, although Allegri has said he will start against Malmö in Sweden.

Forward Dejan Kulusevski could start in his native Sweden with Federico Chiesa sidelined due to injury.

Malmö manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has a couple of glaring absences in his lineup as well. Ola Toivonen, goalkeeper Johan Dahlin and defender Jonas Knudsen will all miss the match with injuries.

In Group H, Juventus and Malmö are up against reigning Champions League winner Chelsea as well as Zenit St. Petersburg. Against Malmö, Juventus will look to get back on track and show they can compete with Chelsea for the top spot in the group.

