How to Watch Kansas at Dartmouth

Dartmouth is looking for its fifth win of the year when it hosts Kansas on Thursday night.

The Kansas women's soccer team is looking to bounce back after getting shut out by Washington State on Sunday. The Jayhawks lost to the Cougars 3-0, snapping their two-game winning streak.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Kansas hopes a trip to the northeast will help the team get back in the win column as it takes on two straight Ivy League schools. The Jayhawks face Harvard a day after their match with Dartmouth.

Dartmouth has had a good start to its season, going 5-1-1 in its first seven games. The tie was a great game in which the Big Green held No. 8 Georgetown to just one.

Dartmouth didn't play in 2020 due to COVID-19 but has had two straight winning seasons. The way the 2021 season has started, it looks like the team is on its way to another successful year.

The Big Green is hoping to take the momentum from the beginning of the year to make some noise in the Ivy League. They were picked to finish sixth in the preseason polls and looking to prove the experts wrong. This is Dartmouth's last match before it gets into conference play.

