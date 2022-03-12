Saturday in TUR 1 will feature Kasimpasa Istanbul against Caykur Rizespor, with action starting from Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium at 8:00 AM ET on . Kasimpasa Istanbul is 15th in the league, with 32 points. Caykur Rizespor is 19th, with 23.

How to Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs. Caykur Rizespor

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kasimpasa Istanbul and Caykur Rizespor Stats

Kasimpasa Istanbul is 10th in TUR 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Caykur Rizespor is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).

Caykur Rizespor is 19th in TUR 1 offensively (0.9 goals per game), and Kasimpasa Istanbul is 14th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

Kasimpasa Istanbul's goal differential (-2) is 11th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Caykur Rizespor is 19th in the league, at -25.

Kasimpasa Istanbul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Konyaspor D 4-4 Away 2/28/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul L 2-1 Home 3/5/2022 Goztepe Izmir W 3-2 Away 3/12/2022 Caykur Rizespor - Home 3/19/2022 Yeni Malatyaspor - Away 4/3/2022 Gaziantep FK - Home 4/10/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Away

Caykur Rizespor Schedule