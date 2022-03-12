How to Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs. Caykur Rizespor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in TUR 1 will feature Kasimpasa Istanbul against Caykur Rizespor, with action starting from Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium at 8:00 AM ET on . Kasimpasa Istanbul is 15th in the league, with 32 points. Caykur Rizespor is 19th, with 23.
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium
Kasimpasa Istanbul and Caykur Rizespor Stats
- Kasimpasa Istanbul is 10th in TUR 1 offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Caykur Rizespor is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per match).
- Caykur Rizespor is 19th in TUR 1 offensively (0.9 goals per game), and Kasimpasa Istanbul is 14th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- Kasimpasa Istanbul's goal differential (-2) is 11th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Caykur Rizespor is 19th in the league, at -25.
Kasimpasa Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Konyaspor
D 4-4
Away
2/28/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
L 2-1
Home
3/5/2022
Goztepe Izmir
W 3-2
Away
3/12/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Home
3/19/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
-
Away
4/3/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Home
4/10/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Away
Caykur Rizespor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
L 2-0
Home
2/27/2022
Galatasaray
L 4-2
Away
3/5/2022
Giresunspor
L 2-1
Home
3/12/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
-
Away
3/18/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
4/3/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Away
4/10/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
