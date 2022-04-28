Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Besiktas visits Kayserispor in the Super Lig at Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday, May 1. The two clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Besiktas has 51 points, and is seventh in the league table. Kayserispor has 43 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Besiktas
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium
Kayserispor and Besiktas Stats
- Besiktas has scored 49 goals in 34 matches (eighth in the Super Lig), and Kayserispor has given up 55 in 34 (16th in league).
- Kayserispor is 10th in the Super Lig offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Besiktas is ninth defensively (1.3 allowed per match).
- Besiktas' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.
- Kayserispor is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
Besiktas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Alanyaspor
W 4-1
Home
4/17/2022
Giresunspor
D 0-0
Away
4/25/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
L 3-0
Home
5/1/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
5/8/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Home
5/15/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Away
5/22/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
Kayserispor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Goztepe Izmir
W 2-1
Away
4/15/2022
Caykur Rizespor
D 1-1
Home
4/24/2022
Antalyaspor
D 1-1
Away
5/1/2022
Besiktas
-
Home
5/8/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
5/15/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
-
Home
5/22/2022
Sivasspor
-
Away
