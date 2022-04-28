Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

Besiktas visits Kayserispor in the Super Lig at Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday, May 1. The two clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Besiktas has 51 points, and is seventh in the league table. Kayserispor has 43 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Besiktas

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium

Kayserispor and Besiktas Stats

Besiktas has scored 49 goals in 34 matches (eighth in the Super Lig), and Kayserispor has given up 55 in 34 (16th in league).

Kayserispor is 10th in the Super Lig offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Besiktas is ninth defensively (1.3 allowed per match).

Besiktas' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.

Kayserispor is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Besiktas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Alanyaspor W 4-1 Home 4/17/2022 Giresunspor D 0-0 Away 4/25/2022 Kasimpasa Istanbul L 3-0 Home 5/1/2022 Kayserispor - Away 5/8/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul - Home 5/15/2022 Goztepe Izmir - Away 5/22/2022 Konyaspor - Home

Kayserispor Schedule