Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Besiktas visits Kayserispor in the Super Lig at Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday, May 1. The two clubs will play at 9:00 AM ET, broadcast on beIN Sports. Besiktas has 51 points, and is seventh in the league table. Kayserispor has 43 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Besiktas

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium
Kayserispor and Besiktas Stats

  • Besiktas has scored 49 goals in 34 matches (eighth in the Super Lig), and Kayserispor has given up 55 in 34 (16th in league).
  • Kayserispor is 10th in the Super Lig offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Besiktas is ninth defensively (1.3 allowed per match).
  • Besiktas' goal differential (+5) is seventh in the league.
  • Kayserispor is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Besiktas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Alanyaspor

W 4-1

Home

4/17/2022

Giresunspor

D 0-0

Away

4/25/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

L 3-0

Home

5/1/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

5/8/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Home

5/15/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Away

5/22/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

Kayserispor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Goztepe Izmir

W 2-1

Away

4/15/2022

Caykur Rizespor

D 1-1

Home

4/24/2022

Antalyaspor

D 1-1

Away

5/1/2022

Besiktas

-

Home

5/8/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Away

5/15/2022

Yeni Malatyaspor

-

Home

5/22/2022

Sivasspor

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
