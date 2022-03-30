Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kayserispor will take to the pitch against Fenerbahce Istanbul on Saturday, April 2 in TUR 1. The game at Kadir Has Stadium begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently third in the league table, with 53 points. Kayserispor is 14th, with 38.
How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kayserispor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats
- Fenerbahce Istanbul is scoring 1.7 goals per match (third in TUR 1), and Kayserispor is giving up 1.6 per match (17th in league).
- Kayserispor puts up 1.4 goals per game (ninth in TUR 1), and Fenerbahce Istanbul gives up 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
- Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +15, second in the league.
- Kayserispor's goal differential is -5, 13th in the league.
Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Trabzonspor
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
Alanyaspor
W 5-2
Away
3/20/2022
Konyaspor
W 2-1
Home
4/2/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
4/10/2022
Galatasaray
-
Home
4/16/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Home
4/22/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Away
Kayserispor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Alanyaspor
L 2-1
Home
3/13/2022
Konyaspor
L 3-2
Home
3/18/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
L 3-0
Away
4/2/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Home
4/9/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Away
4/15/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Home
4/24/2022
Antalyaspor
-
Away
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)