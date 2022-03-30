Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Kayserispor will take to the pitch against Fenerbahce Istanbul on Saturday, April 2 in TUR 1. The game at Kadir Has Stadium begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently third in the league table, with 53 points. Kayserispor is 14th, with 38.

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

9:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium

Kayserispor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats

Fenerbahce Istanbul is scoring 1.7 goals per match (third in TUR 1), and Kayserispor is giving up 1.6 per match (17th in league).

Kayserispor puts up 1.4 goals per game (ninth in TUR 1), and Fenerbahce Istanbul gives up 1.2 per game (fifth in league).

Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +15, second in the league.

Kayserispor's goal differential is -5, 13th in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Trabzonspor D 1-1 Home 3/13/2022 Alanyaspor W 5-2 Away 3/20/2022 Konyaspor W 2-1 Home 4/2/2022 Kayserispor - Away 4/10/2022 Galatasaray - Home 4/16/2022 Goztepe Izmir - Home 4/22/2022 Caykur Rizespor - Away

Kayserispor Schedule