Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kayserispor will take to the pitch against Fenerbahce Istanbul on Saturday, April 2 in TUR 1. The game at Kadir Has Stadium begins at 9:00 AM ET on beIN Sports. Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently third in the league table, with 53 points. Kayserispor is 14th, with 38.

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kayserispor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats

  • Fenerbahce Istanbul is scoring 1.7 goals per match (third in TUR 1), and Kayserispor is giving up 1.6 per match (17th in league).
  • Kayserispor puts up 1.4 goals per game (ninth in TUR 1), and Fenerbahce Istanbul gives up 1.2 per game (fifth in league).
  • Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +15, second in the league.
  • Kayserispor's goal differential is -5, 13th in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Trabzonspor

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

Alanyaspor

W 5-2

Away

3/20/2022

Konyaspor

W 2-1

Home

4/2/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

4/10/2022

Galatasaray

-

Home

4/16/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Home

4/22/2022

Caykur Rizespor

-

Away

Kayserispor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Alanyaspor

L 2-1

Home

3/13/2022

Konyaspor

L 3-2

Home

3/18/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

L 3-0

Away

4/2/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Home

4/9/2022

Goztepe Izmir

-

Away

4/15/2022

Caykur Rizespor

-

Home

4/24/2022

Antalyaspor

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

