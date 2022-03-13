Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Konyaspor travels to meet Kayserispor in TUR 1 at Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two clubs will battle at 6:30 AM ET, airing on . Konyaspor is currently second in the league, with 52 points. Kayserispor is 10th, with 38.
How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kayserispor and Konyaspor Stats
- Konyaspor is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (44 in 28 matches), and Kayserispor is 14th in goals allowed (42 in 28).
- Kayserispor is eighth in TUR 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Konyaspor is fourth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
- Konyaspor is second in the league in goal differential, at +15.
- Kayserispor has a goal differential of -1 for the season, ninth in the league.
Konyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Istanbul Basaksehir
L 2-1
Away
2/27/2022
Alanyaspor
L 5-1
Away
3/5/2022
Galatasaray
W 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
3/20/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Away
4/3/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Home
4/10/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Away
Kayserispor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Giresunspor
W 2-1
Home
2/25/2022
Trabzonspor
L 3-2
Away
3/7/2022
Alanyaspor
L 2-1
Home
3/13/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
3/18/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Away
4/3/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Home
4/10/2022
Goztepe Izmir
-
Away
How To Watch
March
13
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)