Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Konyaspor travels to meet Kayserispor in TUR 1 at Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The two clubs will battle at 6:30 AM ET, airing on . Konyaspor is currently second in the league, with 52 points. Kayserispor is 10th, with 38.

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium

Stadium: Kadir Has Stadium

Kayserispor and Konyaspor Stats

Konyaspor is third in TUR 1 in goals scored (44 in 28 matches), and Kayserispor is 14th in goals allowed (42 in 28).

Kayserispor is eighth in TUR 1 offensively (1.5 goals per game), and Konyaspor is fourth defensively (1.0 conceded per game).

Konyaspor is second in the league in goal differential, at +15.

Kayserispor has a goal differential of -1 for the season, ninth in the league.

Konyaspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/22/2022 Istanbul Basaksehir L 2-1 Away 2/27/2022 Alanyaspor L 5-1 Away 3/5/2022 Galatasaray W 2-0 Home 3/13/2022 Kayserispor - Away 3/20/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul - Away 4/3/2022 Goztepe Izmir - Home 4/10/2022 Caykur Rizespor - Away

Kayserispor Schedule