How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Finland in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

With Kazakhstan already eliminated, Finland is looking to make a move for the second round playoffs in 2022 World Cup Cup Qualifying.

The UEFA Group D play has not been the best overall in the qualifiers to date, with Kazakhstan (0-3-3) already eliminated but Finland (1-2-2) still in striking distance of the second-round playoffs. They will need to win and potentially also win their final two matches as well to boost their goal differential and pass both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ukraine in the standings.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying:

Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying, Kazajistán vs. Finlandia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finland lost to group leader France last month for their first loss of the qualifiers after starting off 1-2-0 in the group and in the hunt.

For Finland, the struggle to score has really held them back in their matches. They have five total goals in five matches with a minus-2 goal differential. In fact, in their 1-2-0 start to the qualifiers, Finland scored four total goals with a plus-1 goal differential. Since then they have been outscored 1-4 dropping both matches to France and Ukraine.

Nearly all of their offense has come from one player. Teemu Pukki has four goals already in the qualifiers, 89% of his club's goals in five matches.

They are going to need to get much more production from the rest of the club to win their final matches and move to the next round of the World Cup.

Finland is coming off of two straight losses as mentioned with three matches to go on their schedule. The only way they have a chance at advancing is with more productivity on the offensive end and at least two wins and a tie against their remaining schedule of Kazakhstan today, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 13 and finally closing things out against France on Nov. 16.

That'll be a tall order, but that is what is in front of Finland to make it to the next round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.