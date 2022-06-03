Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Kazakhstan versus Azerbaijan, with action getting underway from Astana Arena at 10:00 AM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan

  • Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Astana Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Stats

  • Offensively, Kazakhstan was 47th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play (five goals scored, 0.6 per match). And defensively, Azerbaijan was 37th in UEFA World Cup qualifying action (18 goals conceded, 2.3 per match).
  • Azerbaijan was 47th in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals scored (five overall, 0.6 per game), and Kazakhstan was 43rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals conceded (20 overall, 2.5 per game).
  • Kazakhstan had a goal differential of -15 in World Cup qualifying.
  • Azerbaijan was outscored 18-5, and its -13 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 44th.

Kazakhstan Players to Watch

  • Ruslan Valiullin had two goals for Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for three games).
  • Serikzhan Muzhikov scored one goal for Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying.
  • During the qualification cycle, Askhat Tagybergen had one assist (but no goals).
  • During the qualification cycle, Islambek Kuat had one goal (but no assists).

Azerbaijan Players to Watch

  • Emin Makhmudov put up four goals and one assist for Azerbaijan in the World Cup qualifying cycle.
  • In the World Cup qualifying cycle (appearing in eight matches), Azer Salahli recorded one goal for Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Azerbaijan

June 3

-

Home

Slovakia

June 6

-

Away

Belarus

June 10

-

Away

Slovakia

June 13

-

Home

Azerbaijan Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Kazakhstan

June 3

-

Away

Belarus

June 6

-

Away

Slovakia

June 10

-

Home

Belarus

June 13

-

Home

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
