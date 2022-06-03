Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Kazakhstan versus Azerbaijan, with action getting underway from Astana Arena at 10:00 AM ET on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan

Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Astana Arena

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Stats

Offensively, Kazakhstan was 47th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play (five goals scored, 0.6 per match). And defensively, Azerbaijan was 37th in UEFA World Cup qualifying action (18 goals conceded, 2.3 per match).

Azerbaijan was 47th in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals scored (five overall, 0.6 per game), and Kazakhstan was 43rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals conceded (20 overall, 2.5 per game).

Kazakhstan had a goal differential of -15 in World Cup qualifying.

Azerbaijan was outscored 18-5, and its -13 goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play ranked 44th.

Kazakhstan Players to Watch

Ruslan Valiullin had two goals for Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for three games).

Serikzhan Muzhikov scored one goal for Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying.

During the qualification cycle, Askhat Tagybergen had one assist (but no goals).

During the qualification cycle, Islambek Kuat had one goal (but no assists).

Azerbaijan Players to Watch

Emin Makhmudov put up four goals and one assist for Azerbaijan in the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In the World Cup qualifying cycle (appearing in eight matches), Azer Salahli recorded one goal for Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Azerbaijan June 3 - Home Slovakia June 6 - Away Belarus June 10 - Away Slovakia June 13 - Home

Azerbaijan Schedule