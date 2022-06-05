Greece will take on Kosovo on Sunday, June 5 in UEFA Nations League action. The game at Fadil Vokrri Stadium starts at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Greece

Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Fadil Vokrri Stadium

Fadil Vokrri Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Kosovo and Greece Stats

Kosovo has scored two goals in this tournament (2.0 per game), while Greece has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Kosovo scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Greece allowed eight goals (1.0 per game).

Greece has scored one goal in this tournament (1.0 per game). Kosovo has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Greece scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and Kosovo gave up 15 goals (1.9 per game).

Kosovo's goal difference (+2) ranks sixth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -10 during World Cup qualifying).

Greece's goal difference (+1) ranks 13th in the UEFA Nations League. It was 0 in UEFA World Cup qualifying.

Kosovo Players to Watch

Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi has two goals (zero assists) in this tournament, and had two goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying. With RCD Mallorca in LaLiga last season, Muriqi had five goals and two assists (in 15 games).

Edon Zhegrova has one assist in this competition, and had one assist in World Cup qualifying. Zhegrova is coming off a season with two goals and one assist in 17 games for Lille OSC in Ligue 1. Besar Halimi has one goal for Kosovo in the current tournament, and had one goal during the World Cup qualifying campaign. In this tournament Florent Hadergjonaj has recorded one assist, with one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Greece Players to Watch

Tasos Bakasetas has recorded three goals and one assist for Greece in this competition, and he had three goals and one assist in World Cup qualifiers. In this competition, Anastasios Douvikas has collected one goal and one assist (plus one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifiers). In the current competition, Greece's Dimitris Pelkas has recorded one goal and one assist, and he had one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign. Christos Tzolis has one assist in this competition. He also had one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Kosovo Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Cyprus June 2 W 2-0 Away Greece June 5 - Home Northern Ireland June 9 - Home Greece June 12 - Away Northern Ireland September 24 - Away

Greece Schedule