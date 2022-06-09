Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday, Kosovo and Northern Ireland will meet in UEFA Nations League action. The squads will battle at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network from Fadil Vokrri Stadium.

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland

  • Match Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Fadil Vokrri Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kosovo and Northern Ireland Stats

  • In the UEFA Nations League, Kosovo has put up two goals in two games (22nd in tournament), and Northern Ireland has conceded one in two games (11th). In World Cup qualifying, Kosovo scored five goals (0.6 per game) and Northern Ireland allowed seven goals (0.9 per game).
  • Northern Ireland has not scored yet in this tournament. Kosovo has conceded one goal (0.5 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Northern Ireland scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Kosovo allowed 15 goals (1.9 per game).
  • Kosovo is 20th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +1 (and was -10 during its World Cup qualification campaign).
  • In terms of goal differential, Northern Ireland is 34th in the UEFA Nations League at -1. It was -1 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Kosovo Players to Watch

  • Vedat Muriqi has one assist for Kosovo in this tournament (zero goals), and had two goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • In LaLiga last season, Muriqi had five goals and two assists (in 15 games) for RCD Mallorca.
  • Besar Halimi had one goal in World Cup qualifying.
  • Kosovo's Amir Rrahmani had one goal during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Rrahmani scored four goals in 37 games for SSC Napoli last season in Serie A.
  • During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Florent Hadergjonaj had one assist.

Northern Ireland Players to Watch

  • Conor Washington collected two goals and one assist for Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifiers.
  • During World Cup qualifying, Daniel Ballard recorded one goal.
  • Northern Ireland's Jordan Thompson tallied one assist during the World Cup qualifying.
  • During the last World Cup qualifying campaign, Shayne Lavery scored one goal.

Kosovo Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Cyprus

June 2

W 2-0

Away

Greece

June 5

L 1-0

Home

Northern Ireland

June 9

-

Home

Greece

June 12

-

Away

Northern Ireland

September 24

-

Away

Cyprus

September 27

-

Home

Northern Ireland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Greece

June 2

L 1-0

Home

Cyprus

June 5

D 0-0

Away

Kosovo

June 9

-

Away

Cyprus

June 12

-

Home

Kosovo

September 24

-

Home

Greece

September 27

-

Away

