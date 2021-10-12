    • October 12, 2021
    How to Watch Kosovo vs. Georgia in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kosovo and Georgia face off in a Group E match in World Cup Qualifying competition.
    Author:

    Kosovo (4 points) and Georgia (1 point) will face off Tuesday in Group E action in the UEFA World Cup qualifying competition.

    Both teams have been eliminated from contention but will be competing to avoid a last-place finish in the group.

    How to Watch Kosovo vs. Georgia in World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live stream the Kosovo vs. Georgia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Of the two, Kosovo is the only team with a win in qualifiers, a 1–0 win against Georgia in September. Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi scoring the lone goal of the game.

    In addition, Kosovo drew 1–1 with Greece in September. The team lost 3-0 to Sweden on Saturday.

    Georgia's best result in the qualifiers came in a 1–1 tie against Greece back in March. Georgia's Otar Kakabadze scored an own goal in the 76th minute, but just a minute later Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the equalizer.

    Since then, the team has been outscored seven goals to zero, including the aforementioned loss to Kosovo. In a rematch against Greece on Saturday, the Greek national team pulled off a 2–0 win against Georgia.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Kosovo vs. Georgia

    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
