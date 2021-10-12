Kosovo and Georgia face off in a Group E match in World Cup Qualifying competition.

Kosovo (4 points) and Georgia (1 point) will face off Tuesday in Group E action in the UEFA World Cup qualifying competition.

Both teams have been eliminated from contention but will be competing to avoid a last-place finish in the group.

How to Watch Kosovo vs. Georgia in World Cup Qualifying:

Match Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Of the two, Kosovo is the only team with a win in qualifiers, a 1–0 win against Georgia in September. Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi scoring the lone goal of the game.

In addition, Kosovo drew 1–1 with Greece in September. The team lost 3-0 to Sweden on Saturday.

Georgia's best result in the qualifiers came in a 1–1 tie against Greece back in March. Georgia's Otar Kakabadze scored an own goal in the 76th minute, but just a minute later Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the equalizer.

Since then, the team has been outscored seven goals to zero, including the aforementioned loss to Kosovo. In a rematch against Greece on Saturday, the Greek national team pulled off a 2–0 win against Georgia.

