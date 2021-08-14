How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC

Unbeaten in its last five matches, Minnesota United plays host to the shorthanded Galaxy, who will likely be without the services of star striker and leading scorer Chicharito as he recovers from a calf injury that has had him sidelined for a number of weeks.

Should the red-hot Loons notch a victory, it would be their first in the franchise’s history against LA, as they currently are 0-5-2 against the Galaxy.

After losing its first four matches to start the 2021 campaign, Minnesota has only lost once since May 8th, and has been undefeated at home during this run.

LA has struggled on the road, earning only one point in three matches away from Dignity Health Sports Park since June.

Robin Lod leads Minnesota with six goals in 12 matches this season, one goal shy of his 2020 mark, with four of those goals coming in the last five contests. His goal against Seattle came in the 81st minute securing a 1-0 victory, and his goal in the 85th minute against Portland proved to be the game-winner in a 2-1 home triumph.

Lod also figured in both goals of a 2-2 draw against Vancouver, assisting on an equalizing goal by Ethan Finlay, then scoring the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute.

How to Watch:

TV: Fox

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This match is the first of three between Minnesota and LA. The Galaxy returns to Saint Paul on Sept. 18, with these two matching up again on the final day of the regular season in LA on Nov. 7.

Regional restrictions may apply.