Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

United hosts LA looking for its first-ever win versus the Galaxy.
Author:

Unbeaten in its last five matches, Minnesota United plays host to the shorthanded Galaxy, who will likely be without the services of star striker and leading scorer Chicharito as he recovers from a calf injury that has had him sidelined for a number of weeks.

Should the red-hot Loons notch a victory, it would be their first in the franchise’s history against LA, as they currently are 0-5-2 against the Galaxy.

After losing its first four matches to start the 2021 campaign, Minnesota has only lost once since May 8th, and has been undefeated at home during this run.

LA has struggled on the road, earning only one point in three matches away from Dignity Health Sports Park since June.

Robin Lod leads Minnesota with six goals in 12 matches this season, one goal shy of his 2020 mark, with four of those goals coming in the last five contests. His goal against Seattle came in the 81st minute securing a 1-0 victory, and his goal in the 85th minute against Portland proved to be the game-winner in a 2-1 home triumph.

Lod also figured in both goals of a 2-2 draw against Vancouver, assisting on an equalizing goal by Ethan Finlay, then scoring the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute.

How to Watch:

TV: Fox

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This match is the first of three between Minnesota and LA. The Galaxy returns to Saint Paul on Sept. 18, with these two matching up again on the final day of the regular season in LA on Nov. 7.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2021

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United

TV CHANNEL: Fox
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill
NFL

How to Watch Saints at Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Jaguars

LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC

Chicago Cubs Rafael Ortega
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Marlins

Ty Gibbs
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis RC

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins
NFL

How to Watch Broncos vs. Vikings

Indy Motor Speedway
IndyCar

How to Watch Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix

Chicago Bears Justin Fields
NFL

How to Watch Dolphins at Bears

Jurgen Klopp
Premier League

How to Watch Norwich City vs. Liverpool

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy