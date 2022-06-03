Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Latvia and Andorra will meet in UEFA Nations League action on Friday, June 3. The game at Daugava Stadium starts at 12:00 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Latvia vs. Andorra
- Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Daugava Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Latvia and Andorra Stats
- In the World Cup qualifying cycle, Latvia put up 11 goals in 10 games, and Andorra allowed 24.
- Andorra scored eight goals in 10 games in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Latvia allowed 14 goals.
- Latvia was 35th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -3.
- With eight goals scored and 24 conceded, Andorra was 47th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
Latvia Players to Watch
- Vladislavs Gutkovskis had three goals for Latvia in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for seven games).
- In World Cup qualifying, Roberts Uldrikis had two goals (in 10 matches) and one assist.
- Latvia's Roberts Savalnieks scored one goal and had one assist in World Cup qualifying.
- During the qualifying campaign, Raivis Andris Jurkovskis had one assist (but zero goals).
Andorra Players to Watch
- Marc Pujol Pons played nine matches in Andorra's most recent World Cup qualifying, collecting two goals and two assists.
- Marc Vales scored three goals with zero assists in nine World Cup qualifying matches for Andorra.
- In the World Cup qualifiers, Ricard Betriu Fernandez played nine matches for Andorra, scoring one goal without an assist.
- In Andorra's last World Cup qualifying campaign, Max Llovera collected one goal (in 10 games played).
Latvia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Andorra
June 3
-
Home
Liechtenstein
June 6
-
Home
Moldova
June 10
-
Away
Liechtenstein
June 14
-
Away
Andorra Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Latvia
June 3
-
Away
Moldova
June 6
-
Home
Liechtenstein
June 10
-
Home
Moldova
June 14
-
Away
