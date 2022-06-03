Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Latvia and Andorra will meet in UEFA Nations League action on Friday, June 3. The game at Daugava Stadium starts at 12:00 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Latvia vs. Andorra

  • Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Daugava Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Latvia and Andorra Stats

  • In the World Cup qualifying cycle, Latvia put up 11 goals in 10 games, and Andorra allowed 24.
  • Andorra scored eight goals in 10 games in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Latvia allowed 14 goals.
  • Latvia was 35th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -3.
  • With eight goals scored and 24 conceded, Andorra was 47th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

Latvia Players to Watch

  • Vladislavs Gutkovskis had three goals for Latvia in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for seven games).
  • In World Cup qualifying, Roberts Uldrikis had two goals (in 10 matches) and one assist.
  • Latvia's Roberts Savalnieks scored one goal and had one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • During the qualifying campaign, Raivis Andris Jurkovskis had one assist (but zero goals).

Andorra Players to Watch

  • Marc Pujol Pons played nine matches in Andorra's most recent World Cup qualifying, collecting two goals and two assists.
  • Marc Vales scored three goals with zero assists in nine World Cup qualifying matches for Andorra.
  • In the World Cup qualifiers, Ricard Betriu Fernandez played nine matches for Andorra, scoring one goal without an assist.
  • In Andorra's last World Cup qualifying campaign, Max Llovera collected one goal (in 10 games played).

Latvia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Andorra

June 3

-

Home

Liechtenstein

June 6

-

Home

Moldova

June 10

-

Away

Liechtenstein

June 14

-

Away

Andorra Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Latvia

June 3

-

Away

Moldova

June 6

-

Home

Liechtenstein

June 10

-

Home

Moldova

June 14

-

Away

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Latvia vs. Andorra

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Baseball

Florida State vs UCLA stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs18 minutes ago
college soccer
UEFA Nations League

Latvia vs. Andorra stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina28 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

2022 French Open, Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
imago1012221694h
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy