Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Latvia vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Latvia and Andorra will meet in UEFA Nations League action on Friday, June 3. The game at Daugava Stadium starts at 12:00 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Latvia vs. Andorra

Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Daugava Stadium

Daugava Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Latvia and Andorra Stats

In the World Cup qualifying cycle, Latvia put up 11 goals in 10 games, and Andorra allowed 24.

Andorra scored eight goals in 10 games in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Latvia allowed 14 goals.

Latvia was 35th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play in goal differential at -3.

With eight goals scored and 24 conceded, Andorra was 47th in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

Latvia Players to Watch

Vladislavs Gutkovskis had three goals for Latvia in World Cup qualifying (in the lineup for seven games).

In World Cup qualifying, Roberts Uldrikis had two goals (in 10 matches) and one assist.

Latvia's Roberts Savalnieks scored one goal and had one assist in World Cup qualifying.

During the qualifying campaign, Raivis Andris Jurkovskis had one assist (but zero goals).

Andorra Players to Watch

Marc Pujol Pons played nine matches in Andorra's most recent World Cup qualifying, collecting two goals and two assists.

Marc Vales scored three goals with zero assists in nine World Cup qualifying matches for Andorra.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Ricard Betriu Fernandez played nine matches for Andorra, scoring one goal without an assist.

In Andorra's last World Cup qualifying campaign, Max Llovera collected one goal (in 10 games played).

Latvia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Andorra June 3 - Home Liechtenstein June 6 - Home Moldova June 10 - Away Liechtenstein June 14 - Away

Andorra Schedule