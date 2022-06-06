Latvia vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Latvia vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Latvia and Liechtenstein will meet at Daugava Stadium on Monday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 6 at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Latvia vs. Liechtenstein

  • Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Daugava Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Latvia and Liechtenstein Stats

  • In the UEFA Nations League, Latvia has put up three goals in one games (seventh in tournament), and Liechtenstein has allowed two in one matches (29th). In World Cup qualifying, Latvia scored 11 goals (1.1 per game) and Liechtenstein gave up 34 goals (3.4 per game).
  • Liechtenstein has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Latvia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Liechtenstein scored two goals (0.2 per game) and Latvia conceded 14 goals (1.4 per game).
  • Latvia's goal difference (+3) is fourth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -3 during World Cup qualifying).
  • Liechtenstein is 38th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -32 in World Cup qualifying).

Latvia Players to Watch

    Latvia's Roberts Uldrikis has two goals and one assist in this tournament, and had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In this tournament, Vladislavs Gutkovskis has three goals (plus three goals in World Cup qualifying). Roberts Savalnieks has one goal and one assist for Latvia in the current tournament, and had one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle. Marcis Oss has one assist in this competition, and had one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Liechtenstein Players to Watch

    Liechtenstein's Noah Frick has one goal (no assists) in this tournament and posted one goal (no assists) in World Cup qualifiers. During this tournament, Yanik Frick has scored one goal (plus one goal in the World Cup qualifying campaign).

Latvia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Andorra

June 3

W 3-0

Home

Liechtenstein

June 6

-

Home

Moldova

June 10

-

Away

Liechtenstein

June 14

-

Away

Moldova

September 24

-

Home

Liechtenstein Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Moldova

June 3

L 2-0

Home

Latvia

June 6

-

Away

Andorra

June 10

-

Away

Latvia

June 14

-

Home

Andorra

September 22

-

Home

How To Watch

June
6
2022

Latvia vs. Liechtenstein

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Latvia vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Latvia vs Liechtenstein

By Christine Brown11 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
1559054194555
entertainment

How to Watch The Great Food Truck Race Season 15 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas12 hours ago
1-8675978738
entertainment

How to Watch Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 29 Premiere

By Adam Childs13 hours ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
round+logo
entertainment

How to Watch The Lesbian Bar Project Special

By Kristofer Habbas14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy