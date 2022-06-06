Latvia vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/6/2022

Latvia and Liechtenstein will meet at Daugava Stadium on Monday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 6 at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Latvia vs. Liechtenstein

Match Day: Monday, June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Daugava Stadium

Latvia and Liechtenstein Stats

In the UEFA Nations League, Latvia has put up three goals in one games (seventh in tournament), and Liechtenstein has allowed two in one matches (29th). In World Cup qualifying, Latvia scored 11 goals (1.1 per game) and Liechtenstein gave up 34 goals (3.4 per game).

Liechtenstein has not scored a goal yet in this tournament, and Latvia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Liechtenstein scored two goals (0.2 per game) and Latvia conceded 14 goals (1.4 per game).

Latvia's goal difference (+3) is fourth in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -3 during World Cup qualifying).

Liechtenstein is 38th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -2 (and was -32 in World Cup qualifying).

Latvia Players to Watch

Latvia's Roberts Uldrikis has two goals and one assist in this tournament, and had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In this tournament, Vladislavs Gutkovskis has three goals (plus three goals in World Cup qualifying). Roberts Savalnieks has one goal and one assist for Latvia in the current tournament, and had one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying cycle. Marcis Oss has one assist in this competition, and had one assist in the qualification cycle for the World Cup.

Liechtenstein Players to Watch

Liechtenstein's Noah Frick has one goal (no assists) in this tournament and posted one goal (no assists) in World Cup qualifiers. During this tournament, Yanik Frick has scored one goal (plus one goal in the World Cup qualifying campaign).

Latvia Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Andorra June 3 W 3-0 Home Liechtenstein June 6 - Home Moldova June 10 - Away Liechtenstein June 14 - Away Moldova September 24 - Home

Liechtenstein Schedule