Leeds United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Arsenal FC visits Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday, December 18. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC. With 29 points, Arsenal is currently fourth in the league table. Leeds has 16 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Arsenal

Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road

Leeds and Arsenal Stats

Arsenal has scored 23 goals in 17 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Leeds has conceded 32 in 17 (18th in league).

Leeds scores 1.0 goal per match (14th in the Premier League), and Arsenal allows 1.3 per game (ninth in league).

Arsenal's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.

Leeds has a goal differential of -15 on the season, which is 18th in the league.

Arsenal Key Players

Emile Smith-Rowe has six goals in 16 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 10th in the league.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leader in assists, with four in 17 games (eighth in league).

Leeds Key Players

Raphinha has seven goals in 15 games -- the top scorer on Leeds, and fourth in the league.

Rodrigo Moreno is Leeds' No. 2 scorer, with two goals in 14 league games.

Patrick Bamford is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on two chances created) in six league appearances.

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Everton L 2-1 Away 12/11/2021 Southampton W 3-0 Home 12/15/2021 West Ham W 2-0 Home 12/18/2021 Leeds - Away 12/26/2021 Norwich City - Away 12/28/2021 Wolverhampton - Home 1/1/2022 Manchester City - Home

Leeds Schedule