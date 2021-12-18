Leeds United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Leeds United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Arsenal FC visits Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday, December 18. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC. With 29 points, Arsenal is currently fourth in the league table. Leeds has 16 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Leeds vs. Arsenal
- Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Elland Road
Leeds and Arsenal Stats
- Arsenal has scored 23 goals in 17 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Leeds has conceded 32 in 17 (18th in league).
- Leeds scores 1.0 goal per match (14th in the Premier League), and Arsenal allows 1.3 per game (ninth in league).
- Arsenal's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.
- Leeds has a goal differential of -15 on the season, which is 18th in the league.
Arsenal Key Players
- Emile Smith-Rowe has six goals in 16 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 10th in the league.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leader in assists, with four in 17 games (eighth in league).
Leeds Key Players
- Raphinha has seven goals in 15 games -- the top scorer on Leeds, and fourth in the league.
- Rodrigo Moreno is Leeds' No. 2 scorer, with two goals in 14 league games.
- Patrick Bamford is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on two chances created) in six league appearances.
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Everton
L 2-1
Away
12/11/2021
Southampton
W 3-0
Home
12/15/2021
West Ham
W 2-0
Home
12/18/2021
Leeds
-
Away
12/26/2021
Norwich City
-
Away
12/28/2021
Wolverhampton
-
Home
1/1/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Brentford
D 2-2
Home
12/11/2021
Chelsea
L 3-2
Away
12/14/2021
Manchester City
L 7-0
Away
12/18/2021
Arsenal
-
Home
12/26/2021
Liverpool
-
Away
12/28/2021
Aston Villa
-
Home
1/2/2022
Burnley
-
Home
