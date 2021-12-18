Leeds United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Leeds United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Arsenal FC visits Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday, December 18. The two teams will square off at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC. With 29 points, Arsenal is currently fourth in the league table. Leeds has 16 points, and is in 16th place.

    How to Watch Leeds vs. Arsenal

    Leeds and Arsenal Stats

    • Arsenal has scored 23 goals in 17 games (eighth in the Premier League), and Leeds has conceded 32 in 17 (18th in league).
    • Leeds scores 1.0 goal per match (14th in the Premier League), and Arsenal allows 1.3 per game (ninth in league).
    • Arsenal's goal differential (+1) is sixth in the league.
    • Leeds has a goal differential of -15 on the season, which is 18th in the league.

    Arsenal Key Players

    • Emile Smith-Rowe has six goals in 16 games -- tops on Arsenal, and 10th in the league.
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has four goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's leader in assists, with four in 17 games (eighth in league).

    Leeds Key Players

    • Raphinha has seven goals in 15 games -- the top scorer on Leeds, and fourth in the league.
    • Rodrigo Moreno is Leeds' No. 2 scorer, with two goals in 14 league games.
    • Patrick Bamford is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on two chances created) in six league appearances.

    Arsenal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Everton

    L 2-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Southampton

    W 3-0

    Home

    12/15/2021

    West Ham

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Leeds

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Manchester City

    -

    Home

    Leeds Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Brentford

    D 2-2

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Chelsea

    L 3-2

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Manchester City

    L 7-0

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Liverpool

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Burnley

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Leeds United vs. Arsenal

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

