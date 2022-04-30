Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Manchester City and Leeds United will meet at Elland Road on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on April 30 at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC. Manchester City is second in the league table, with 80 points. Leeds is 16th, with 34.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leeds and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City is second in the Premier League offensively (2.4 goals per match), and Leeds is 19th defensively (2.1 allowed per game).

Leeds is 14th in the Premier League in goals scored (38 in 33 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (21 in 33).

Manchester City's goal differential (+59) is second in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 18th in the league, at -30.

Manchester City Key Players

Manchester City is led by Kevin De Bruyne, who has 11 goals in 28 games (eighth in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Riyad Mahrez, who has 11 goals in 31 games.

Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with eight (on 19 chances created) in 29 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Liverpool D 2-2 Home 4/20/2022 Brighton W 3-0 Home 4/23/2022 Watford W 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Leeds - Away 5/8/2022 Newcastle - Home 5/11/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 5/15/2022 West Ham - Away

Leeds Schedule