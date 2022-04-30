Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester City and Leeds United will meet at Elland Road on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on April 30 at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC. Manchester City is second in the league table, with 80 points. Leeds is 16th, with 34.
How to Watch Leeds vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Elland Road
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Leeds and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City is second in the Premier League offensively (2.4 goals per match), and Leeds is 19th defensively (2.1 allowed per game).
- Leeds is 14th in the Premier League in goals scored (38 in 33 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (21 in 33).
- Manchester City's goal differential (+59) is second in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 18th in the league, at -30.
Manchester City Key Players
- Manchester City is led by Kevin De Bruyne, who has 11 goals in 28 games (eighth in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Riyad Mahrez, who has 11 goals in 31 games.
- Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with eight (on 19 chances created) in 29 league appearances.
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Liverpool
D 2-2
Home
4/20/2022
Brighton
W 3-0
Home
4/23/2022
Watford
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Leeds
-
Away
5/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
5/11/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
5/15/2022
West Ham
-
Away
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Southampton
D 1-1
Home
4/9/2022
Watford
W 3-0
Away
4/25/2022
Crystal Palace
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
5/8/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
5/11/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
5/15/2022
Brighton
-
Home
