Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Manchester City and Leeds United will meet at Elland Road on Saturday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will get underway on April 30 at 12:30 PM ET, broadcast on NBC. Manchester City is second in the league table, with 80 points. Leeds is 16th, with 34.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Manchester City

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Elland Road
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leeds and Manchester City Stats

  • Manchester City is second in the Premier League offensively (2.4 goals per match), and Leeds is 19th defensively (2.1 allowed per game).
  • Leeds is 14th in the Premier League in goals scored (38 in 33 matches), and Manchester City is first in goals conceded (21 in 33).
  • Manchester City's goal differential (+59) is second in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 18th in the league, at -30.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Manchester City is led by Kevin De Bruyne, who has 11 goals in 28 games (eighth in league).
  • Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Riyad Mahrez, who has 11 goals in 31 games.
  • Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with eight (on 19 chances created) in 29 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Liverpool

D 2-2

Home

4/20/2022

Brighton

W 3-0

Home

4/23/2022

Watford

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Leeds

-

Away

5/8/2022

Newcastle

-

Home

5/11/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

5/15/2022

West Ham

-

Away

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Southampton

D 1-1

Home

4/9/2022

Watford

W 3-0

Away

4/25/2022

Crystal Palace

D 0-0

Away

4/30/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

5/8/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

5/11/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

5/15/2022

Brighton

-

Home

