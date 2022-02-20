Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Sunday features Manchester United playing Leeds United. The two clubs will kick things off at 9:00 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United currently has 43 points, and is fourth in the league table. Leeds has 23 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Leeds vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Elland Road
Leeds and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Leeds is conceding 2.0 per game (19th in league).
- Leeds has scored 27 goals in 23 matches (13th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 32 in 25 (ninth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is sixth in the league, at +8.
- Leeds has a goal differential of -19 on the season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Manchester United Key Players
- Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has nine goals (on 55 shots) in 21 league games.
- Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 24 league games.
- Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has eight (on 10 chances created) in 12 league appearances.
Leeds Key Players
- Raphinha is Leeds' top scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 21 league games.
- Daniel James has scored four times in 22 appearances.
- Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 31 chances created) in 21 league appearances.
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Burnley
D 1-1
Away
2/12/2022
Southampton
D 1-1
Home
2/15/2022
Brighton
W 2-0
Home
2/20/2022
Leeds
-
Away
2/26/2022
Watford
-
Home
3/6/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
3/12/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/22/2022
Newcastle
L 1-0
Home
2/9/2022
Aston Villa
D 3-3
Away
2/12/2022
Everton
L 3-0
Away
2/20/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
2/23/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
2/26/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
3/5/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
How To Watch
February
20
2022
Leeds United vs. Manchester United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
