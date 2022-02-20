Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Sunday features Manchester United playing Leeds United. The two clubs will kick things off at 9:00 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United currently has 43 points, and is fourth in the league table. Leeds has 23 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Manchester United

Leeds and Manchester United Stats

  • Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Leeds is conceding 2.0 per game (19th in league).
  • Leeds has scored 27 goals in 23 matches (13th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 32 in 25 (ninth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is sixth in the league, at +8.
  • Leeds has a goal differential of -19 on the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has nine goals (on 55 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 24 league games.
  • Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has eight (on 10 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

  • Raphinha is Leeds' top scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 21 league games.
  • Daniel James has scored four times in 22 appearances.
  • Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 31 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Burnley

D 1-1

Away

2/12/2022

Southampton

D 1-1

Home

2/15/2022

Brighton

W 2-0

Home

2/20/2022

Leeds

-

Away

2/26/2022

Watford

-

Home

3/6/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

3/12/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/22/2022

Newcastle

L 1-0

Home

2/9/2022

Aston Villa

D 3-3

Away

2/12/2022

Everton

L 3-0

Away

2/20/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

2/23/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

2/26/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

3/5/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Soccer

Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
35 minutes ago
imago1009907910h
Premier League

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United

By Matthew Beighle
35 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas Tech vs LSU in College Softball

By Adam Childs
35 minutes ago
giannis-antetokounmpo-2021-all-star
SI Guide

Team LeBron vs. Team Durant: Who Will Win the NBA All-Star Game?

By Kate Yanchulis
35 minutes ago
Nantes Lorient
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lorient vs. Montpellier

By Justin Carter
40 minutes ago
Rennes
Ligue 1

How to Watch Rennes vs. Troyes AC

By Justin Carter
40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy