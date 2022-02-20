Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Premier League action on Sunday features Manchester United playing Leeds United. The two clubs will kick things off at 9:00 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on USA Network. Manchester United currently has 43 points, and is fourth in the league table. Leeds has 23 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Manchester United

Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

TV: USA Network

Stadium: Elland Road

Leeds and Manchester United Stats

Manchester United is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Leeds is conceding 2.0 per game (19th in league).

Leeds has scored 27 goals in 23 matches (13th in the Premier League), and Manchester United has given up 32 in 25 (ninth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is sixth in the league, at +8.

Leeds has a goal differential of -19 on the season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Manchester United Key Players

Manchester United is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has nine goals (on 55 shots) in 21 league games.

Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's second-leading scorer, with eight goals in 24 league games.

Manchester United's leader in assists is Paul Pogba, who has eight (on 10 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

Raphinha is Leeds' top scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 21 league games.

Daniel James has scored four times in 22 appearances.

Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 31 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Burnley D 1-1 Away 2/12/2022 Southampton D 1-1 Home 2/15/2022 Brighton W 2-0 Home 2/20/2022 Leeds - Away 2/26/2022 Watford - Home 3/6/2022 Manchester City - Away 3/12/2022 Tottenham - Home

Leeds Schedule