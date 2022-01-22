Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Newcastle United takes on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. Leeds currently has 22 points, and is 15th in the league. Newcastle has 12 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Newcastle

Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leeds and Newcastle Stats

Leeds is scoring 1.2 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 2.2 per match (19th in league).

Newcastle is 17th in the Premier League offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Leeds is 17th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).

Leeds' goal differential (-15) is 17th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 19th in the league, at -23.

Leeds Key Players

Raphinha is Leeds' leading scorer, with eight goals (on 32 shots) in 18 league games.

Jack Harrison has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Raphinha is Leeds' leader in assists, with two (on 26 chances created) in 18 league appearances.

Newcastle Key Players

Callum Wilson has six goals in 15 games -- the leading scorer on Newcastle, and 17th in the league.

Allan Saint-Maximin has scored five times in 20 appearances.

Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's assist leader, with three (on 24 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Leeds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Arsenal L 4-1 Home 1/2/2022 Burnley W 3-1 Home 1/16/2022 West Ham W 3-2 Away 1/22/2022 Newcastle - Home 2/9/2022 Aston Villa - Away 2/12/2022 Everton - Away 2/20/2022 Manchester United - Home

Newcastle Schedule