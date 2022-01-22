Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Newcastle United takes on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. Leeds currently has 22 points, and is 15th in the league. Newcastle has 12 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Leeds vs. Newcastle
- Match Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Elland Road
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Leeds and Newcastle Stats
- Leeds is scoring 1.2 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Newcastle is giving up 2.2 per match (19th in league).
- Newcastle is 17th in the Premier League offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Leeds is 17th defensively (2.0 conceded per game).
- Leeds' goal differential (-15) is 17th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Newcastle is 19th in the league, at -23.
Leeds Key Players
- Raphinha is Leeds' leading scorer, with eight goals (on 32 shots) in 18 league games.
- Jack Harrison has four goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Raphinha is Leeds' leader in assists, with two (on 26 chances created) in 18 league appearances.
Newcastle Key Players
- Callum Wilson has six goals in 15 games -- the leading scorer on Newcastle, and 17th in the league.
- Allan Saint-Maximin has scored five times in 20 appearances.
- Saint-Maximin is Newcastle's assist leader, with three (on 24 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Arsenal
L 4-1
Home
1/2/2022
Burnley
W 3-1
Home
1/16/2022
West Ham
W 3-2
Away
1/22/2022
Newcastle
-
Home
2/9/2022
Aston Villa
-
Away
2/12/2022
Everton
-
Away
2/20/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
Newcastle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Manchester City
L 4-0
Home
12/27/2021
Manchester United
D 1-1
Home
1/15/2022
Watford
D 1-1
Home
1/22/2022
Leeds
-
Away
2/8/2022
Everton
-
Home
2/13/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
2/19/2022
West Ham
-
Away
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)