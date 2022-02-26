Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Saturday includes Tottenham Hotspur facing Leeds United. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on USA Network. Tottenham is eighth in the league table, with 39 points. Leeds is 15th, with 23.
How to Watch Leeds vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Elland Road
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Leeds and Tottenham Stats
- Tottenham puts up 1.3 goals per match (10th in the Premier League), and Leeds concedes 2.2 per game (20th in league).
- Leeds is 12th in the Premier League in goals scored (29 in 25 matches), and Tottenham is eighth in goals allowed (32 in 24).
- Tottenham has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Leeds' goal differential is -27, 19th in the league.
Tottenham Key Players
- Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (fifth in league).
- Harry Kane has seven goals in 23 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.
- Son has seven assists in 21 games -- tops on Tottenham, and sixth in the league.
Leeds Key Players
- Leeds is led by Raphinha, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 23 league games.
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Daniel James, with four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 24 league appearances.
- Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 31 chances created) in 23 league appearances.
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Wolverhampton
L 2-0
Home
2/19/2022
Manchester City
W 3-2
Away
2/23/2022
Burnley
L 1-0
Away
2/26/2022
Leeds
-
Away
3/7/2022
Everton
-
Home
3/12/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
3/16/2022
Brighton
-
Away
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Everton
L 3-0
Away
2/20/2022
Manchester United
L 4-2
Home
2/23/2022
Liverpool
L 6-0
Away
2/26/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
3/5/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
3/10/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
3/13/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
