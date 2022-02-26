Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Saturday includes Tottenham Hotspur facing Leeds United. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on USA Network. Tottenham is eighth in the league table, with 39 points. Leeds is 15th, with 23.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Tottenham

Leeds and Tottenham Stats

  • Tottenham puts up 1.3 goals per match (10th in the Premier League), and Leeds concedes 2.2 per game (20th in league).
  • Leeds is 12th in the Premier League in goals scored (29 in 25 matches), and Tottenham is eighth in goals allowed (32 in 24).
  • Tottenham has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • Leeds' goal differential is -27, 19th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (fifth in league).
  • Harry Kane has seven goals in 23 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.
  • Son has seven assists in 21 games -- tops on Tottenham, and sixth in the league.

Leeds Key Players

  • Leeds is led by Raphinha, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 23 league games.
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Daniel James, with four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 24 league appearances.
  • Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 31 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Wolverhampton

L 2-0

Home

2/19/2022

Manchester City

W 3-2

Away

2/23/2022

Burnley

L 1-0

Away

2/26/2022

Leeds

-

Away

3/7/2022

Everton

-

Home

3/12/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

3/16/2022

Brighton

-

Away

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Everton

L 3-0

Away

2/20/2022

Manchester United

L 4-2

Home

2/23/2022

Liverpool

L 6-0

Away

2/26/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

3/5/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

3/10/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

3/13/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
