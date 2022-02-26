Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Premier League action on Saturday includes Tottenham Hotspur facing Leeds United. The two teams will start their contest at 7:30 AM ET from Elland Road, broadcast on USA Network. Tottenham is eighth in the league table, with 39 points. Leeds is 15th, with 23.

How to Watch Leeds vs. Tottenham

Match Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Elland Road

Leeds and Tottenham Stats

Tottenham puts up 1.3 goals per match (10th in the Premier League), and Leeds concedes 2.2 per game (20th in league).

Leeds is 12th in the Premier League in goals scored (29 in 25 matches), and Tottenham is eighth in goals allowed (32 in 24).

Tottenham has a goal differential of -1 on the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Leeds' goal differential is -27, 19th in the league.

Tottenham Key Players

Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 21 games (fifth in league).

Harry Kane has seven goals in 23 appearances, second-best on Tottenham.

Son has seven assists in 21 games -- tops on Tottenham, and sixth in the league.

Leeds Key Players

Leeds is led by Raphinha, with nine goals (on 36 shots) in 23 league games.

The squad's second-leading scorer is Daniel James, with four goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 24 league appearances.

Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 31 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Wolverhampton L 2-0 Home 2/19/2022 Manchester City W 3-2 Away 2/23/2022 Burnley L 1-0 Away 2/26/2022 Leeds - Away 3/7/2022 Everton - Home 3/12/2022 Manchester United - Away 3/16/2022 Brighton - Away

Leeds Schedule