Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Aston Villa and Leicester City will meet in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on CNBC from King Power Stadium. With 36 points, Aston Villa is 15th in the league. Leicester City has 41 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: CNBC
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Leicester City and Aston Villa Stats
- Aston Villa is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Leicester City is 14th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
- Leicester City is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (47 in 31 matches), and Aston Villa is 11th in goals allowed (46 in 31).
- Aston Villa is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -4.
- Leicester City's goal differential (-4) is 10th in the league.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 28 games (21st in league).
- Jacob Ramsey is Aston Villa's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 18 shots, 0.6 per game) in 30 league appearances.
- Danny Ings is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with five in 26 games (20th in league).
Leicester City Key Players
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Arsenal
L 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Wolverhampton
L 2-1
Away
4/9/2022
Tottenham
L 4-0
Home
4/23/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
4/30/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
5/7/2022
Burnley
-
Away
5/10/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Crystal Palace
W 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Newcastle
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Everton
D 1-1
Away
4/23/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
5/1/2022
Tottenham
-
Away
5/8/2022
Everton
-
Home
5/11/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)