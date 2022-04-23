Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Aston Villa and Leicester City will meet in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on CNBC from King Power Stadium. With 36 points, Aston Villa is 15th in the league. Leicester City has 41 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City and Aston Villa Stats

  • Aston Villa is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Leicester City is 14th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).
  • Leicester City is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (47 in 31 matches), and Aston Villa is 11th in goals allowed (46 in 31).
  • Aston Villa is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -4.
  • Leicester City's goal differential (-4) is 10th in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 28 games (21st in league).
  • Jacob Ramsey is Aston Villa's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 18 shots, 0.6 per game) in 30 league appearances.
  • Danny Ings is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with five in 26 games (20th in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Arsenal

L 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Wolverhampton

L 2-1

Away

4/9/2022

Tottenham

L 4-0

Home

4/23/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

4/30/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

5/7/2022

Burnley

-

Away

5/10/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Crystal Palace

W 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Newcastle

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Everton

D 1-1

Away

4/23/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

5/1/2022

Tottenham

-

Away

5/8/2022

Everton

-

Home

5/11/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
