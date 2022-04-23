Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

On Saturday, Aston Villa and Leicester City will meet in Premier League action. The squads will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on CNBC from King Power Stadium. With 36 points, Aston Villa is 15th in the league. Leicester City has 41 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City and Aston Villa Stats

Aston Villa is 10th in the Premier League offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Leicester City is 14th defensively (1.6 conceded per match).

Leicester City is eighth in the Premier League in goals scored (47 in 31 matches), and Aston Villa is 11th in goals allowed (46 in 31).

Aston Villa is 10th in the league in goal differential, at -4.

Leicester City's goal differential (-4) is 10th in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 28 games (21st in league).

Jacob Ramsey is Aston Villa's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 18 shots, 0.6 per game) in 30 league appearances.

Danny Ings is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with five in 26 games (20th in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/19/2022 Arsenal L 1-0 Home 4/2/2022 Wolverhampton L 2-1 Away 4/9/2022 Tottenham L 4-0 Home 4/23/2022 Leicester City - Away 4/30/2022 Norwich City - Home 5/7/2022 Burnley - Away 5/10/2022 Liverpool - Home

Leicester City Schedule