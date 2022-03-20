Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

On Sunday, Leicester City and Brentford FC will meet in Premier League action. The clubs will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network from King Power Stadium. Leicester City has 33 points, and is 12th in the league table. Brentford has 30 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford

Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Brentford Stats

Leicester City is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 26 matches), and Brentford is 13th in goals conceded (45 in 29).

Brentford is scoring 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.7 per game (13th in league).

Leicester City's goal differential is -5, which is 11th in the league.

Brentford is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -13.

Leicester City Key Players

Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, who has 10 goals (on 26 shots) in 20 league games.

James Maddison has seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has six (on 13 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Brentford Key Players

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Burnley W 2-0 Away 3/5/2022 Leeds W 1-0 Home 3/13/2022 Arsenal L 2-0 Away 3/20/2022 Brentford - Home 4/2/2022 Manchester United - Away 4/10/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 4/17/2022 Newcastle - Away

