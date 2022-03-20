Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, Leicester City and Brentford FC will meet in Premier League action. The clubs will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network from King Power Stadium. Leicester City has 33 points, and is 12th in the league table. Brentford has 30 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford
- Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Leicester City and Brentford Stats
- Leicester City is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 26 matches), and Brentford is 13th in goals conceded (45 in 29).
- Brentford is scoring 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.7 per game (13th in league).
- Leicester City's goal differential is -5, which is 11th in the league.
- Brentford is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -13.
Leicester City Key Players
- Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, who has 10 goals (on 26 shots) in 20 league games.
- James Maddison has seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has six (on 13 chances created) in 23 league appearances.
Brentford Key Players
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/1/2022
Burnley
W 2-0
Away
3/5/2022
Leeds
W 1-0
Home
3/13/2022
Arsenal
L 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
Brentford
-
Home
4/2/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
4/10/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
4/17/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Newcastle
L 2-0
Home
3/5/2022
Norwich City
W 3-1
Away
3/12/2022
Burnley
W 2-0
Home
3/20/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
4/2/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
4/10/2022
West Ham
-
Home
4/16/2022
Watford
-
Away
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Leicester City vs. Brentford
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)