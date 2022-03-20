Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Leicester City and Brentford FC will meet in Premier League action. The clubs will square off at 10:00 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network from King Power Stadium. Leicester City has 33 points, and is 12th in the league table. Brentford has 30 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford

  • Match Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: King Power Stadium
Leicester City and Brentford Stats

  • Leicester City is ninth in the Premier League in goals scored (40 in 26 matches), and Brentford is 13th in goals conceded (45 in 29).
  • Brentford is scoring 1.1 goals per match (13th in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.7 per game (13th in league).
  • Leicester City's goal differential is -5, which is 11th in the league.
  • Brentford is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -13.

Leicester City Key Players

  • Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, who has 10 goals (on 26 shots) in 20 league games.
  • James Maddison has seven goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 25 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has six (on 13 chances created) in 23 league appearances.

Brentford Key Players

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Burnley

W 2-0

Away

3/5/2022

Leeds

W 1-0

Home

3/13/2022

Arsenal

L 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

Brentford

-

Home

4/2/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

4/10/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

4/17/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Newcastle

L 2-0

Home

3/5/2022

Norwich City

W 3-1

Away

3/12/2022

Burnley

W 2-0

Home

3/20/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

4/2/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

4/10/2022

West Ham

-

Home

4/16/2022

Watford

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Leicester City vs. Brentford

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
