Leicester City vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leicester City hosts Everton FC in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Sunday, May 8. The two clubs will face off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Leicester City is currently 11th in the league, with 42 points. Everton is 18th, with 32.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Everton

Leicester City and Everton Stats

  • Leicester City has scored 48 goals in 33 matches (eighth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 55 in 33 (15th in league).
  • Everton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (35 in 33 games), and Leicester City is 14th in goals conceded (54 in 33).
  • Leicester City's goal differential is -6, which is 11th in the league.
  • Everton is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -20.

Leicester City Key Players

  • Jamie Vardy is Leicester City's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 27 shots) in 22 league games.
  • James Maddison has eight goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 31 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has seven in 30 games (11th in league).

Everton Key Players

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Everton

D 1-1

Away

4/23/2022

Aston Villa

D 0-0

Home

5/1/2022

Tottenham

L 3-1

Away

5/8/2022

Everton

-

Home

5/11/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

5/15/2022

Watford

-

Away

5/19/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

Everton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Leicester City

D 1-1

Home

4/24/2022

Liverpool

L 2-0

Away

5/1/2022

Chelsea

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

5/11/2022

Watford

-

Away

5/15/2022

Brentford

-

Home

5/19/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Leicester City vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011788751h
Formula 1

How to Watch Miami Grand Prix, Practice 2 in Formula 1

By Phil Watson36 minutes ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Soccer

SC Braga vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy