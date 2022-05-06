Leicester City vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Leicester City hosts Everton FC in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Sunday, May 8. The two clubs will face off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Leicester City is currently 11th in the league, with 42 points. Everton is 18th, with 32.
How to Watch Leicester City vs. Everton
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
Leicester City and Everton Stats
- Leicester City has scored 48 goals in 33 matches (eighth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 55 in 33 (15th in league).
- Everton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (35 in 33 games), and Leicester City is 14th in goals conceded (54 in 33).
- Leicester City's goal differential is -6, which is 11th in the league.
- Everton is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -20.
Leicester City Key Players
- Jamie Vardy is Leicester City's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 27 shots) in 22 league games.
- James Maddison has eight goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 31 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has seven in 30 games (11th in league).
Everton Key Players
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Everton
D 1-1
Away
4/23/2022
Aston Villa
D 0-0
Home
5/1/2022
Tottenham
L 3-1
Away
5/8/2022
Everton
-
Home
5/11/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
5/15/2022
Watford
-
Away
5/19/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
Everton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Leicester City
D 1-1
Home
4/24/2022
Liverpool
L 2-0
Away
5/1/2022
Chelsea
W 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
5/11/2022
Watford
-
Away
5/15/2022
Brentford
-
Home
5/19/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home

