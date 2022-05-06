Leicester City vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Leicester City hosts Everton FC in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Sunday, May 8. The two clubs will face off at 9:00 AM ET, airing on USA Network. Leicester City is currently 11th in the league, with 42 points. Everton is 18th, with 32.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Everton

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Everton Stats

Leicester City has scored 48 goals in 33 matches (eighth in the Premier League), and Everton has conceded 55 in 33 (15th in league).

Everton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (35 in 33 games), and Leicester City is 14th in goals conceded (54 in 33).

Leicester City's goal differential is -6, which is 11th in the league.

Everton is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -20.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy is Leicester City's leading scorer, with 10 goals (on 27 shots) in 22 league games.

James Maddison has eight goals (on 1.4 shots per game) in 31 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has seven in 30 games (11th in league).

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Everton D 1-1 Away 4/23/2022 Aston Villa D 0-0 Home 5/1/2022 Tottenham L 3-1 Away 5/8/2022 Everton - Home 5/11/2022 Norwich City - Home 5/15/2022 Watford - Away 5/19/2022 Chelsea - Away

