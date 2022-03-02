How to Watch Leicester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Leicester City will host Leeds United in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Saturday, March 5. The two clubs will play at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 30 points, Leicester City is currently 12th in the league table. Leeds has 23 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Leicester City vs. Leeds
- Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Leicester City and Leeds Stats
- Leicester City has scored 39 goals in 24 matches (sixth in the Premier League), and Leeds has conceded 60 in 26 (20th in league).
- Leeds is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Leicester City is 15th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
- In terms of goal differential, Leicester City is 11th in the league, at -4.
- In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 19th in the league, at -31.
Leicester City Key Players
- Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, who has 10 goals (on 26 shots) in 19 league games.
- James Maddison is Leicester City's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 24 league games.
- Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has six (on 13 chances created) in 21 league appearances.
Leeds Key Players
- Leeds is led by Raphinha, with nine goals (on 38 shots) in 24 league games.
- Jack Harrison is Leeds' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 13 shots, 0.5 per game) in 25 league appearances.
- Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 36 chances created) in 24 league appearances.
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
West Ham
D 2-2
Home
2/20/2022
Wolverhampton
L 2-1
Away
3/1/2022
Burnley
W 2-0
Away
3/5/2022
Leeds
-
Home
3/13/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
3/20/2022
Brentford
-
Home
4/2/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Manchester United
L 4-2
Home
2/23/2022
Liverpool
L 6-0
Away
2/26/2022
Tottenham
L 4-0
Home
3/5/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
3/10/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
3/13/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
3/18/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)