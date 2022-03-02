Leicester City will host Leeds United in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Saturday, March 5. The two clubs will play at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 30 points, Leicester City is currently 12th in the league table. Leeds has 23 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Leeds

Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Leeds Stats

Leicester City has scored 39 goals in 24 matches (sixth in the Premier League), and Leeds has conceded 60 in 26 (20th in league).

Leeds is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Leicester City is 15th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).

In terms of goal differential, Leicester City is 11th in the league, at -4.

In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 19th in the league, at -31.

Leicester City Key Players

Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, who has 10 goals (on 26 shots) in 19 league games.

James Maddison is Leicester City's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 24 league games.

Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has six (on 13 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

Leeds is led by Raphinha, with nine goals (on 38 shots) in 24 league games.

Jack Harrison is Leeds' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 13 shots, 0.5 per game) in 25 league appearances.

Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 36 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Leicester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 West Ham D 2-2 Home 2/20/2022 Wolverhampton L 2-1 Away 3/1/2022 Burnley W 2-0 Away 3/5/2022 Leeds - Home 3/13/2022 Arsenal - Away 3/20/2022 Brentford - Home 4/2/2022 Manchester United - Away

Leeds Schedule