Skip to main content

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leicester City will host Leeds United in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Saturday, March 5. The two clubs will play at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on USA Network. With 30 points, Leicester City is currently 12th in the league table. Leeds has 23 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Leeds

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: King Power Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leicester City and Leeds Stats

  • Leicester City has scored 39 goals in 24 matches (sixth in the Premier League), and Leeds has conceded 60 in 26 (20th in league).
  • Leeds is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per match), and Leicester City is 15th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
  • In terms of goal differential, Leicester City is 11th in the league, at -4.
  • In terms of goal differential, Leeds is 19th in the league, at -31.

Leicester City Key Players

  • Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, who has 10 goals (on 26 shots) in 19 league games.
  • James Maddison is Leicester City's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 24 league games.
  • Leicester City's leader in assists is Harvey Barnes, who has six (on 13 chances created) in 21 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

  • Leeds is led by Raphinha, with nine goals (on 38 shots) in 24 league games.
  • Jack Harrison is Leeds' No. 2 scorer with four goals (on 13 shots, 0.5 per game) in 25 league appearances.
  • Raphinha is Leeds' assist leader, with two (on 36 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

West Ham

D 2-2

Home

2/20/2022

Wolverhampton

L 2-1

Away

3/1/2022

Burnley

W 2-0

Away

3/5/2022

Leeds

-

Home

3/13/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

3/20/2022

Brentford

-

Home

4/2/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Manchester United

L 4-2

Home

2/23/2022

Liverpool

L 6-0

Away

2/26/2022

Tottenham

L 4-0

Home

3/5/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

3/10/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

3/13/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

3/18/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Leicester City vs. Leeds United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Colorado

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
soccer fans
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy