Leicester City vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Leicester City matches up with Liverpool FC at King Power Stadium on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on NBC Sports Networks. Liverpool is currently second in the league, with 41 points. Leicester City is 11th, with 22.
- Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: King Power Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Leicester City and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool is scoring 2.8 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.9 per match (17th in league).
- Leicester City puts up 1.8 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Liverpool gives up 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
- Liverpool's goal differential (+35) is second in the league.
- Leicester City's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.
Liverpool Key Players
- Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 55 shots) in 18 league games.
- Diogo Jota has 10 goals in 18 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Liverpool.
- Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has eight in 18 games (first in league).
Leicester City Key Players
- Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, with nine goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.
- James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 25 shots, 1.5 per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Maddison is Leicester City's assist leader, with three (on 16 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Aston Villa
W 1-0
Home
12/16/2021
Newcastle
W 3-1
Home
12/19/2021
Tottenham
D 2-2
Away
12/28/2021
Leicester City
-
Away
1/2/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
1/16/2022
Brentford
-
Home
1/23/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Aston Villa
L 2-1
Away
12/12/2021
Newcastle
W 4-0
Home
12/26/2021
Manchester City
L 6-3
Away
12/28/2021
Liverpool
-
Home
1/1/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
1/15/2022
Burnley
-
Away
1/23/2022
Brighton
-
Home
