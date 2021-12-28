Leicester City vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Leicester City matches up with Liverpool FC at King Power Stadium on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on NBC Sports Networks. Liverpool is currently second in the league, with 41 points. Leicester City is 11th, with 22.

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool

    • Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: King Power Stadium
    Leicester City and Liverpool Stats

    • Liverpool is scoring 2.8 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.9 per match (17th in league).
    • Leicester City puts up 1.8 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Liverpool gives up 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
    • Liverpool's goal differential (+35) is second in the league.
    • Leicester City's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.

    Liverpool Key Players

    • Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 55 shots) in 18 league games.
    • Diogo Jota has 10 goals in 18 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Liverpool.
    • Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has eight in 18 games (first in league).

    Leicester City Key Players

    • Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, with nine goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.
    • James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 25 shots, 1.5 per game) in 17 league appearances.
    • Maddison is Leicester City's assist leader, with three (on 16 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

    Liverpool Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Aston Villa

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Newcastle

    W 3-1

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Tottenham

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Leicester City

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chelsea

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Brentford

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Away

    Leicester City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Aston Villa

    L 2-1

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Newcastle

    W 4-0

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Manchester City

    L 6-3

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Liverpool

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Norwich City

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Burnley

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Brighton

    -

    Home

