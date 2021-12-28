Leicester City vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Leicester City matches up with Liverpool FC at King Power Stadium on Tuesday at 3:00 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on NBC Sports Networks. Liverpool is currently second in the league, with 41 points. Leicester City is 11th, with 22.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Match Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: King Power Stadium

Leicester City and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool is scoring 2.8 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.9 per match (17th in league).

Leicester City puts up 1.8 goals per game (fifth in the Premier League), and Liverpool gives up 0.8 per game (fourth in league).

Liverpool's goal differential (+35) is second in the league.

Leicester City's goal differential (-3) is 10th in the league.

Liverpool Key Players

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 55 shots) in 18 league games.

Diogo Jota has 10 goals in 18 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Liverpool.

Liverpool's leader in assists is Salah, who has eight in 18 games (first in league).

Leicester City Key Players

Leicester City is led by Jamie Vardy, with nine goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.

James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 25 shots, 1.5 per game) in 17 league appearances.

Maddison is Leicester City's assist leader, with three (on 16 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Aston Villa W 1-0 Home 12/16/2021 Newcastle W 3-1 Home 12/19/2021 Tottenham D 2-2 Away 12/28/2021 Leicester City - Away 1/2/2022 Chelsea - Away 1/16/2022 Brentford - Home 1/23/2022 Crystal Palace - Away

Leicester City Schedule