Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will match up in the Premier League action on Wednesday, January 19. The game at gets underway at 2:30 PM ET on USA Network. With 33 points, Tottenham is currently sixth in the league. Leicester City has 25 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham

Match Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Match Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium:

Leicester City and Tottenham Stats

Tottenham puts up 1.3 goals per match (14th in the Premier League), and Leicester City concedes 1.8 per game (13th in league).

Leicester City puts up 1.7 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Tottenham allows 1.1 per game (fifth in league).

Tottenham's goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Leicester City is 11th in the league, at -2.

Tottenham Key Players

Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).

Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.

Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has five (on 27 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Leicester City Key Players

Jamie Vardy is Leicester City's top goal-scorer this year, with nine in 18 games (third in league).

James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 18 league games.

Leicester City's top playmaker is Maddison, with three assists in 18 games (20th in league).

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Crystal Palace W 3-0 Home 12/28/2021 Southampton D 1-1 Away 1/1/2022 Watford W 1-0 Away 1/19/2022 Leicester City - Away 1/23/2022 Chelsea - Away 2/9/2022 Southampton - Home 2/13/2022 Wolverhampton - Home

Leicester City Schedule