Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will match up in the Premier League action on Wednesday, January 19. The game at gets underway at 2:30 PM ET on USA Network. With 33 points, Tottenham is currently sixth in the league. Leicester City has 25 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Leicester City and Tottenham Stats
- Tottenham puts up 1.3 goals per match (14th in the Premier League), and Leicester City concedes 1.8 per game (13th in league).
- Leicester City puts up 1.7 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Tottenham allows 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
- Tottenham's goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Leicester City is 11th in the league, at -2.
Tottenham Key Players
- Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).
- Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.
- Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has five (on 27 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Leicester City Key Players
- Jamie Vardy is Leicester City's top goal-scorer this year, with nine in 18 games (third in league).
- James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 18 league games.
- Leicester City's top playmaker is Maddison, with three assists in 18 games (20th in league).
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Crystal Palace
W 3-0
Home
12/28/2021
Southampton
D 1-1
Away
1/1/2022
Watford
W 1-0
Away
1/19/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
1/23/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
2/9/2022
Southampton
-
Home
2/13/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Newcastle
W 4-0
Home
12/26/2021
Manchester City
L 6-3
Away
12/28/2021
Liverpool
W 1-0
Home
1/19/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
1/23/2022
Brighton
-
Home
2/10/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
2/13/2022
West Ham
-
Home
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)