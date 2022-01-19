Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will match up in the Premier League action on Wednesday, January 19. The game at gets underway at 2:30 PM ET on USA Network. With 33 points, Tottenham is currently sixth in the league. Leicester City has 25 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham

Leicester City and Tottenham Stats

  • Tottenham puts up 1.3 goals per match (14th in the Premier League), and Leicester City concedes 1.8 per game (13th in league).
  • Leicester City puts up 1.7 goals per game (seventh in the Premier League), and Tottenham allows 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
  • Tottenham's goal differential (+3) is sixth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Leicester City is 11th in the league, at -2.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Heung Min Son is Tottenham's leading scorer this year, with eight goals in 17 games (fourth in league).
  • Harry Kane is Tottenham's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 17 league games.
  • Tottenham's leader in assists is Son, who has five (on 27 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Leicester City Key Players

  • Jamie Vardy is Leicester City's top goal-scorer this year, with nine in 18 games (third in league).
  • James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 18 league games.
  • Leicester City's top playmaker is Maddison, with three assists in 18 games (20th in league).

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Crystal Palace

W 3-0

Home

12/28/2021

Southampton

D 1-1

Away

1/1/2022

Watford

W 1-0

Away

1/19/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

1/23/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

2/9/2022

Southampton

-

Home

2/13/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

Leicester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Newcastle

W 4-0

Home

12/26/2021

Manchester City

L 6-3

Away

12/28/2021

Liverpool

W 1-0

Home

1/19/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

1/23/2022

Brighton

-

Home

2/10/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

2/13/2022

West Ham

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

1 minute ago
college soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

36 minutes ago
Egypt AFCON 3
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Sudan

41 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 hour ago
Soccer

RC Celta de Vigo vs. CA Osasuna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 hour ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 hour ago
celta vigo
La Liga

How to Watch Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna

1 hour ago
Paris Toulouse Ligue 2
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Toulouse vs AS Nancy-Lorraine

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy