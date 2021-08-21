August 21, 2021
Publish date:

How to watch León vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Surging León takes on Santos Laguna in Liga MX action.
Author:

Winners in their last five matches, including a Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City, León enter Match Day 6 against Santos Laguna in prime form. 

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, have been unbeaten thus far in the Apertura campaign but have drawn their last four matches in Liga MX.

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 7:55 pm ET

TV: TUDN

You can stream the meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So while between the clubs, León hold the only loss, they also find themselves near the top of the table, sitting in second place with 12 points, while Santos Laguna are in ninth with seven points.

León have scored nine goals this season, second-most of any team, led by three players who have scored two goals each: forward Ángel Mena, forward Elías Hernández and defender Williams Tesillo.

Santos Laguna have scored six goals scored through five matches, with midfielder Diego Valdés leading the way with two goals. Santos Laguna have allowed just three goals this campaign, the second-fewest of any team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

León vs. Santos Laguna

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
