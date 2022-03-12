Skip to main content

How to Watch Levante UD vs. Espanyol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday, Levante UD and Espanyol will meet in LaLiga action. The clubs will battle at 8:00 AM ET, airing on from Ciutat de Valencia. With 18 points, Levante is 20th in the league table. Espanyol has 32 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Espanyol

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Levante and Espanyol Stats

  • Levante is 11th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Espanyol is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).
  • Espanyol is eighth in LaLiga in goals scored (33 in 27 games), and Levante is 20th in goals conceded (54 in 27).
  • Levante has a goal differential of -25 on the season, 20th in the league.
  • Espanyol has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Levante Key Players

  • Jose Luis Morales has seven goals in 25 games -- tops on Levante, and 19th in the league.
  • Jorge De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.
  • De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's leader in assists, with seven (on 12 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Espanyol Key Players

Levante Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Celta de Vigo

D 1-1

Away

2/25/2022

Elche CF

W 3-0

Home

3/7/2022

Athletic Bilbao

L 3-1

Away

3/12/2022

Espanyol

-

Home

3/19/2022

Osasuna

-

Away

4/3/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

4/10/2022

Barcelona

-

Home

Espanyol Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Sevilla

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Villarreal

L 5-1

Away

3/5/2022

Getafe

W 2-0

Home

3/12/2022

Levante

-

Away

3/20/2022

Mallorca

-

Home

4/3/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Away

4/10/2022

Celta de Vigo

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy