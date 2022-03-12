How to Watch Levante UD vs. Espanyol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Levante UD and Espanyol will meet in LaLiga action. The clubs will battle at 8:00 AM ET, airing on from Ciutat de Valencia. With 18 points, Levante is 20th in the league table. Espanyol has 32 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Levante vs. Espanyol
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia
Levante and Espanyol Stats
- Levante is 11th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Espanyol is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).
- Espanyol is eighth in LaLiga in goals scored (33 in 27 games), and Levante is 20th in goals conceded (54 in 27).
- Levante has a goal differential of -25 on the season, 20th in the league.
- Espanyol has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Levante Key Players
- Jose Luis Morales has seven goals in 25 games -- tops on Levante, and 19th in the league.
- Jorge De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.
- De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's leader in assists, with seven (on 12 chances created) in 24 league appearances.
Espanyol Key Players
Levante Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Celta de Vigo
D 1-1
Away
2/25/2022
Elche CF
W 3-0
Home
3/7/2022
Athletic Bilbao
L 3-1
Away
3/12/2022
Espanyol
-
Home
3/19/2022
Osasuna
-
Away
4/3/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
4/10/2022
Barcelona
-
Home
Espanyol Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Sevilla
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Villarreal
L 5-1
Away
3/5/2022
Getafe
W 2-0
Home
3/12/2022
Levante
-
Away
3/20/2022
Mallorca
-
Home
4/3/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Away
4/10/2022
Celta de Vigo
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
8:00
AM/EST
