On Saturday, Levante UD and Espanyol will meet in LaLiga action. The clubs will battle at 8:00 AM ET, airing on from Ciutat de Valencia. With 18 points, Levante is 20th in the league table. Espanyol has 32 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Espanyol

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia

Levante and Espanyol Stats

Levante is 11th in LaLiga offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Espanyol is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).

Espanyol is eighth in LaLiga in goals scored (33 in 27 games), and Levante is 20th in goals conceded (54 in 27).

Levante has a goal differential of -25 on the season, 20th in the league.

Espanyol has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Levante Key Players

Jose Luis Morales has seven goals in 25 games -- tops on Levante, and 19th in the league.

Jorge De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 24 league games.

De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's leader in assists, with seven (on 12 chances created) in 24 league appearances.

Levante Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/21/2022 Celta de Vigo D 1-1 Away 2/25/2022 Elche CF W 3-0 Home 3/7/2022 Athletic Bilbao L 3-1 Away 3/12/2022 Espanyol - Home 3/19/2022 Osasuna - Away 4/3/2022 Villarreal - Home 4/10/2022 Barcelona - Home

