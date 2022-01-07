Saturday's schedule in La Liga will see RCD Mallorca play Levante UD. The game at Ciutat de Valencia starts at 8:00 AM ET. Levante has eight points, and is 20th in the league table. Mallorca has 20 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Mallorca

Match Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia

Levante and Mallorca Stats

Levante is scoring 1.0 goal per match (14th in La Liga), and Mallorca is giving up 1.5 per game (16th in league).

Mallorca has scored 17 goals in 19 games (17th in La Liga), and Levante has conceded 41 in 19 (20th in league).

Levante is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -22.

Mallorca has a goal differential of -11 on the season, which is 17th in the league.

Levante Key Players

Levante is led by Jose Luis Morales, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 18 league games.

Roger Marti is Levante's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.

Jorge De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's leader in assists, with four in 17 games (fifth in league).

Mallorca Key Players

Dani Rodriguez is Mallorca's top goal-scorer this season, with three in 19 games (36th in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Fernando Nino, with two goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.

Rodriguez has two assists in 19 games -- the best mark on Mallorca, and 30th in the entire league.

Levante Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Espanyol L 4-3 Away 12/20/2021 Valencia L 4-3 Home 1/3/2022 Villarreal L 5-0 Away 1/8/2022 Mallorca - Home 1/22/2022 Cadiz CF - Home 2/6/2022 Getafe - Away 2/13/2022 Real Betis - Home

Mallorca Schedule