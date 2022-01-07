Skip to main content

How to Watch Levante UD vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's schedule in La Liga will see RCD Mallorca play Levante UD. The game at Ciutat de Valencia starts at 8:00 AM ET. Levante has eight points, and is 20th in the league table. Mallorca has 20 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Mallorca

Levante and Mallorca Stats

  • Levante is scoring 1.0 goal per match (14th in La Liga), and Mallorca is giving up 1.5 per game (16th in league).
  • Mallorca has scored 17 goals in 19 games (17th in La Liga), and Levante has conceded 41 in 19 (20th in league).
  • Levante is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -22.
  • Mallorca has a goal differential of -11 on the season, which is 17th in the league.

Levante Key Players

  • Levante is led by Jose Luis Morales, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 18 league games.
  • Roger Marti is Levante's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.
  • Jorge De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's leader in assists, with four in 17 games (fifth in league).

Mallorca Key Players

  • Dani Rodriguez is Mallorca's top goal-scorer this season, with three in 19 games (36th in league).
  • The squad's second-leading scorer is Fernando Nino, with two goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.
  • Rodriguez has two assists in 19 games -- the best mark on Mallorca, and 30th in the entire league.

Levante Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Espanyol

L 4-3

Away

12/20/2021

Valencia

L 4-3

Home

1/3/2022

Villarreal

L 5-0

Away

1/8/2022

Mallorca

-

Home

1/22/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Home

2/6/2022

Getafe

-

Away

2/13/2022

Real Betis

-

Home

Mallorca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/10/2021

Celta de Vigo

D 0-0

Home

12/19/2021

Granada

L 4-1

Away

1/2/2022

Barcelona

L 1-0

Home

1/8/2022

Levante

-

Away

1/20/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

1/23/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

2/6/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Levante vs. Mallorca

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

