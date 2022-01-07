How to Watch Levante UD vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's schedule in La Liga will see RCD Mallorca play Levante UD. The game at Ciutat de Valencia starts at 8:00 AM ET. Levante has eight points, and is 20th in the league table. Mallorca has 20 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch Levante vs. Mallorca
- Match Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia
Levante and Mallorca Stats
- Levante is scoring 1.0 goal per match (14th in La Liga), and Mallorca is giving up 1.5 per game (16th in league).
- Mallorca has scored 17 goals in 19 games (17th in La Liga), and Levante has conceded 41 in 19 (20th in league).
- Levante is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -22.
- Mallorca has a goal differential of -11 on the season, which is 17th in the league.
Levante Key Players
- Levante is led by Jose Luis Morales, who has five goals (on 23 shots) in 18 league games.
- Roger Marti is Levante's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 14 league games.
- Jorge De Frutos Sebastian is Levante's leader in assists, with four in 17 games (fifth in league).
Mallorca Key Players
- Dani Rodriguez is Mallorca's top goal-scorer this season, with three in 19 games (36th in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Fernando Nino, with two goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 18 league appearances.
- Rodriguez has two assists in 19 games -- the best mark on Mallorca, and 30th in the entire league.
Levante Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Espanyol
L 4-3
Away
12/20/2021
Valencia
L 4-3
Home
1/3/2022
Villarreal
L 5-0
Away
1/8/2022
Mallorca
-
Home
1/22/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Home
2/6/2022
Getafe
-
Away
2/13/2022
Real Betis
-
Home
Mallorca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Celta de Vigo
D 0-0
Home
12/19/2021
Granada
L 4-1
Away
1/2/2022
Barcelona
L 1-0
Home
1/8/2022
Levante
-
Away
1/20/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
1/23/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
2/6/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Home
