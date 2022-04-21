Levante UD vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Levante UD matches up against Sevilla FC at Ciutat de Valencia on Thursday, April 21. The two LaLiga clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET. With 60 points, Sevilla is currently fourth in the league. Levante has 25 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Sevilla

Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia

Levante and Sevilla Stats

Sevilla scores 1.4 goals per match (sixth in LaLiga), and Levante concedes 1.9 per game (20th in league).

Levante has scored 39 goals in 32 matches (eighth in LaLiga), and Sevilla has conceded 25 in 32 (first in league).

Sevilla is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +21.

Levante's goal differential is -23, which ranks 18th in the league.

Sevilla Key Players

Sevilla is led by Rafa Mir, who has nine goals in 29 games (15th in league).

Lucas Ocampos is Sevilla's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 26 league games.

Ivan Rakitic has four assists in 30 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 22nd in the league.

Levante Key Players

Sevilla Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Barcelona L 1-0 Away 4/8/2022 Granada W 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 Real Madrid L 3-2 Home 4/21/2022 Levante - Away 4/29/2022 Cadiz CF - Home 5/8/2022 Villarreal - Away 5/11/2022 Mallorca - Home

Levante Schedule