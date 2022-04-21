Levante UD vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Levante UD vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Levante UD matches up against Sevilla FC at Ciutat de Valencia on Thursday, April 21. The two LaLiga clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET. With 60 points, Sevilla is currently fourth in the league. Levante has 25 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Sevilla

Levante and Sevilla Stats

  • Sevilla scores 1.4 goals per match (sixth in LaLiga), and Levante concedes 1.9 per game (20th in league).
  • Levante has scored 39 goals in 32 matches (eighth in LaLiga), and Sevilla has conceded 25 in 32 (first in league).
  • Sevilla is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +21.
  • Levante's goal differential is -23, which ranks 18th in the league.

Sevilla Key Players

  • Sevilla is led by Rafa Mir, who has nine goals in 29 games (15th in league).
  • Lucas Ocampos is Sevilla's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 26 league games.
  • Ivan Rakitic has four assists in 30 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 22nd in the league.

Levante Key Players

Sevilla Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Barcelona

L 1-0

Away

4/8/2022

Granada

W 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

Real Madrid

L 3-2

Home

4/21/2022

Levante

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cadiz CF

-

Home

5/8/2022

Villarreal

-

Away

5/11/2022

Mallorca

-

Home

Levante Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Villarreal

W 2-0

Home

4/10/2022

Barcelona

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Granada

W 4-1

Away

4/21/2022

Sevilla

-

Home

4/30/2022

Valencia

-

Away

5/8/2022

Real Sociedad

-

Home

5/11/2022

Real Madrid

-

Away

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Levante vs. Sevilla

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
