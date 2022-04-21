Levante UD vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Levante UD vs. Sevilla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Levante UD matches up against Sevilla FC at Ciutat de Valencia on Thursday, April 21. The two LaLiga clubs will square off at 1:00 PM ET. With 60 points, Sevilla is currently fourth in the league. Levante has 25 points, and is in 19th place.
How to Watch Levante vs. Sevilla
- Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Levante and Sevilla Stats
- Sevilla scores 1.4 goals per match (sixth in LaLiga), and Levante concedes 1.9 per game (20th in league).
- Levante has scored 39 goals in 32 matches (eighth in LaLiga), and Sevilla has conceded 25 in 32 (first in league).
- Sevilla is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +21.
- Levante's goal differential is -23, which ranks 18th in the league.
Sevilla Key Players
- Sevilla is led by Rafa Mir, who has nine goals in 29 games (15th in league).
- Lucas Ocampos is Sevilla's second-leading scorer, with six goals in 26 league games.
- Ivan Rakitic has four assists in 30 games -- No. 1 on Sevilla, and 22nd in the league.
Levante Key Players
Sevilla Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Barcelona
L 1-0
Away
4/8/2022
Granada
W 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
Real Madrid
L 3-2
Home
4/21/2022
Levante
-
Away
4/29/2022
Cadiz CF
-
Home
5/8/2022
Villarreal
-
Away
5/11/2022
Mallorca
-
Home
Levante Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Villarreal
W 2-0
Home
4/10/2022
Barcelona
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Granada
W 4-1
Away
4/21/2022
Sevilla
-
Home
4/30/2022
Valencia
-
Away
5/8/2022
Real Sociedad
-
Home
5/11/2022
Real Madrid
-
Away
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Levante vs. Sevilla
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)