Levante UD will meet Villarreal CF on Saturday, April 2 in LaLiga. The game at Ciutat de Valencia begins at 10:15 AM ET on ESPN. Villarreal currently has 45 points, and is seventh in the league. Levante has 19 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Villarreal

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia

Levante and Villarreal Stats

Villarreal puts up 1.7 goals per game (fifth in LaLiga), and Levante gives up two per game (20th in league).

Levante is 11th in LaLiga in goals scored (31 in 29 games), and Villarreal is third in goals allowed (27 in 29).

In terms of goal differential, Villarreal is third in the league, at +21.

Levante's goal differential (-27) is 20th in the league.

Villarreal Key Players

Arnaut Danjuma has eight goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 14th in the league.

Gerard Moreno also has eight goals (in 14 league games).

Dani Parejo has six assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and eighth in the league.

Levante Key Players

Villarreal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Osasuna L 1-0 Away 3/12/2022 Celta de Vigo W 1-0 Home 3/20/2022 Cadiz CF L 1-0 Away 4/2/2022 Levante - Away 4/9/2022 Athletic Bilbao - Home 4/16/2022 Getafe - Away 4/19/2022 Valencia - Home

Levante Schedule