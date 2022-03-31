How to Watch Levante UD vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Levante UD will meet Villarreal CF on Saturday, April 2 in LaLiga. The game at Ciutat de Valencia begins at 10:15 AM ET on ESPN. Villarreal currently has 45 points, and is seventh in the league. Levante has 19 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Levante vs. Villarreal
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Levante and Villarreal Stats
- Villarreal puts up 1.7 goals per game (fifth in LaLiga), and Levante gives up two per game (20th in league).
- Levante is 11th in LaLiga in goals scored (31 in 29 games), and Villarreal is third in goals allowed (27 in 29).
- In terms of goal differential, Villarreal is third in the league, at +21.
- Levante's goal differential (-27) is 20th in the league.
Villarreal Key Players
- Arnaut Danjuma has eight goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 14th in the league.
- Gerard Moreno also has eight goals (in 14 league games).
- Dani Parejo has six assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and eighth in the league.
Levante Key Players
Villarreal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Osasuna
L 1-0
Away
3/12/2022
Celta de Vigo
W 1-0
Home
3/20/2022
Cadiz CF
L 1-0
Away
4/2/2022
Levante
-
Away
4/9/2022
Athletic Bilbao
-
Home
4/16/2022
Getafe
-
Away
4/19/2022
Valencia
-
Home
Levante Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Athletic Bilbao
L 3-1
Away
3/12/2022
Espanyol
D 1-1
Home
3/19/2022
Osasuna
L 3-1
Away
4/2/2022
Villarreal
-
Home
4/10/2022
Barcelona
-
Home
4/17/2022
Granada
-
Away
4/21/2022
Sevilla
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Levante vs. Villarreal
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)