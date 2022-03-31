Skip to main content

How to Watch Levante UD vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Levante UD will meet Villarreal CF on Saturday, April 2 in LaLiga. The game at Ciutat de Valencia begins at 10:15 AM ET on ESPN. Villarreal currently has 45 points, and is seventh in the league. Levante has 19 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Levante vs. Villarreal

Levante and Villarreal Stats

  • Villarreal puts up 1.7 goals per game (fifth in LaLiga), and Levante gives up two per game (20th in league).
  • Levante is 11th in LaLiga in goals scored (31 in 29 games), and Villarreal is third in goals allowed (27 in 29).
  • In terms of goal differential, Villarreal is third in the league, at +21.
  • Levante's goal differential (-27) is 20th in the league.

Villarreal Key Players

  • Arnaut Danjuma has eight goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and 14th in the league.
  • Gerard Moreno also has eight goals (in 14 league games).
  • Dani Parejo has six assists in 25 games -- No. 1 on Villarreal, and eighth in the league.

Levante Key Players

Villarreal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Osasuna

L 1-0

Away

3/12/2022

Celta de Vigo

W 1-0

Home

3/20/2022

Cadiz CF

L 1-0

Away

4/2/2022

Levante

-

Away

4/9/2022

Athletic Bilbao

-

Home

4/16/2022

Getafe

-

Away

4/19/2022

Valencia

-

Home

Levante Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Athletic Bilbao

L 3-1

Away

3/12/2022

Espanyol

D 1-1

Home

3/19/2022

Osasuna

L 3-1

Away

4/2/2022

Villarreal

-

Home

4/10/2022

Barcelona

-

Home

4/17/2022

Granada

-

Away

4/21/2022

Sevilla

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Levante vs. Villarreal

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) tries to control the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy