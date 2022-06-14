Liechtenstein vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Latvia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liechtenstein and Latvia will meet at Rheinpark Stadion on Tuesday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will begin on June 14 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Latvia

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liechtenstein and Latvia Stats

  • Liechtenstein has scored one goal in three matches in this tournament (47th in UEFA Nations League), and Latvia has allowed two goals in three games (fifth in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Liechtenstein scored two goals (0.2 per game) and Latvia gave up 14 goals (1.4 per game).
  • Offensively, Latvia is third in the UEFA Nations League (eight goals, 2.7 per match). Defensively, Liechtenstein is 34th (five goals conceded, 1.7 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Latvia scored 11 goals (1.1 per game) and Liechtenstein allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game).
  • Liechtenstein is 45th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at -4 (and was -32 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • With 8 goals scored and 2 allowed, Latvia is fourth in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -3 during the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Liechtenstein Players to Watch

  • Livio Meier has one goal (zero assists) for Liechtenstein in this tournament.
  • Liechtenstein's Noah Frick had one goal (but zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • Yanik Frick had one goal in World Cup qualifying.

Latvia Players to Watch

  • Vladislavs Gutkovskis has two goals and one assist for Latvia in this competition, and he netted three goals (no assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • Roberts Uldrikis has two goals in this competition. He also tallied two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.
  • In the current competition, Roberts Savalnieks has recorded two assists for Latvia. He also had one goal and one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • During the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Eduards Emsis dished out one assist.

Liechtenstein Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Moldova

June 3

L 2-0

Home

Latvia

June 6

L 1-0

Away

Andorra

June 10

L 2-1

Away

Latvia

June 14

-

Home

Andorra

September 22

-

Home

Moldova

September 25

-

Away

Latvia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Andorra

June 3

W 3-0

Home

Liechtenstein

June 6

W 1-0

Home

Moldova

June 10

W 4-2

Away

Liechtenstein

June 14

-

Away

Moldova

September 24

-

Home

Andorra

September 25

-

Away

