Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Liechtenstein against Moldova, with action beginning from Rheinpark Stadion at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion

Liechtenstein and Moldova Stats

Liechtenstein scored two goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Moldova allowed 30 goals.

Moldova scored five goals in 10 matches in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Liechtenstein allowed 34 goals.

Liechtenstein had a goal differential of -32 in World Cup qualifying.

Moldova's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was -25.

Liechtenstein Players to Watch

In 10 World Cup qualifiers for Liechtenstein, Yanik Frick tallied one goal.

In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Noah Frick scored one goal.

Moldova Players to Watch

In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Moldova, Ion Nicolaescu scored three goals with no assists.

Danu Spataru recorded one assist for Moldova in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, but he failed to score a goal.

In three World Cup qualifying matches, Catalin Carp scored one goal for Moldova without an assist.

In Moldova's most recent World Cup qualifying, Nicolae Milinceanu picked up one goal (in three games played).

Liechtenstein Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Moldova June 3 - Home Latvia June 6 - Away Andorra June 10 - Away Latvia June 14 - Home

