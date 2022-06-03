Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Liechtenstein against Moldova, with action beginning from Rheinpark Stadion at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.
How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Moldova
- Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion
Liechtenstein and Moldova Stats
- Liechtenstein scored two goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Moldova allowed 30 goals.
- Moldova scored five goals in 10 matches in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Liechtenstein allowed 34 goals.
- Liechtenstein had a goal differential of -32 in World Cup qualifying.
- Moldova's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was -25.
Liechtenstein Players to Watch
- In 10 World Cup qualifiers for Liechtenstein, Yanik Frick tallied one goal.
- In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Noah Frick scored one goal.
Moldova Players to Watch
- In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Moldova, Ion Nicolaescu scored three goals with no assists.
- Danu Spataru recorded one assist for Moldova in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, but he failed to score a goal.
- In three World Cup qualifying matches, Catalin Carp scored one goal for Moldova without an assist.
- In Moldova's most recent World Cup qualifying, Nicolae Milinceanu picked up one goal (in three games played).
Liechtenstein Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Moldova
June 3
-
Home
Latvia
June 6
-
Away
Andorra
June 10
-
Away
Latvia
June 14
-
Home
Moldova Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Liechtenstein
June 3
-
Away
Andorra
June 6
-
Away
Latvia
June 10
-
Home
Andorra
June 14
-
Home
(Try Now)