Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Image placeholder title

Friday action in the UEFA Nations League will include Liechtenstein against Moldova, with action beginning from Rheinpark Stadion at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs. Moldova

  • Match Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Rheinpark Stadion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Liechtenstein and Moldova Stats

  • Liechtenstein scored two goals in 10 games in World Cup qualifying, and Moldova allowed 30 goals.
  • Moldova scored five goals in 10 matches in the World Cup qualifying cycle, and Liechtenstein allowed 34 goals.
  • Liechtenstein had a goal differential of -32 in World Cup qualifying.
  • Moldova's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was -25.

Liechtenstein Players to Watch

  • In 10 World Cup qualifiers for Liechtenstein, Yanik Frick tallied one goal.
  • In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Noah Frick scored one goal.

Moldova Players to Watch

  • In eight World Cup qualifying matches for Moldova, Ion Nicolaescu scored three goals with no assists.
  • Danu Spataru recorded one assist for Moldova in the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, but he failed to score a goal.
  • In three World Cup qualifying matches, Catalin Carp scored one goal for Moldova without an assist.
  • In Moldova's most recent World Cup qualifying, Nicolae Milinceanu picked up one goal (in three games played).

Liechtenstein Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Moldova

June 3

-

Home

Latvia

June 6

-

Away

Andorra

June 10

-

Away

Latvia

June 14

-

Home

Moldova Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Liechtenstein

June 3

-

Away

Andorra

June 6

-

Away

Latvia

June 10

-

Home

Andorra

June 14

-

Home

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Liechtenstein vs Moldova

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belgium vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: France vs Denmark

By Christine Brown26 minutes ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Liechtenstein vs Moldova

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
Austria Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs Austria

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy