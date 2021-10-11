How to Watch Liechtenstein at Iceland in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Liechtenstein at Iceland in World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liechtenstein and Iceland battle Monday looking for a win in Group J of UEFA World Cup qualifying competition.
    Liechtenstein looks for its first win in Group J in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition Monday against Iceland. The team is coming off a rough 4–0 loss Friday against North Macedonia.

    How to Watch Liechtenstein at Iceland in Wold Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live stream the Liechtenstein at Iceland match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liechtenstein has scored just two goals so far in the group stage. They do have one draw to give them one point but would love to get that elusive win against Iceland.

    Iceland has performed just a bit better in the group stage, with one win and two draws. One of those draws came Friday when the Icelandic national team played to a 1–1 tie against Armenia. 

    Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson scored in the 77th minute to knot the game and allow Iceland to come away with the draw.

    These two countries played on March 21 of this year with Iceland coming away with a 4–1 win. If Iceland can win again, it could pull to within two points of fourth-place Romania and give them life in Group J.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    Liechtenstein at Iceland in 2021 World Cup Qualifying

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    2:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Soccer

