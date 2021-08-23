How to Watch Monterrey vs. Toluca

Monterrey enters Match Day 6 in the Liga MX Femenil Apertura campaign sitting at No. 3 in the league with 13 points, behind Guadalajara (who have 13 points as well) and Tigres UANL (18 points).

To this point, Monterrey have four victories and one draw in their season, the lone tie of their campaign coming on Match Day 1 against Queretaro, a 1-1 final, following that up with four-straight impressive victories coming into tonight's match against Toluca.

In that stretch, Monterrey have scored 10 goals and allowed zero, exerting dominance over their Liga MX Femenil opponents. Their one goal allowed on the campaign is the fewest of any Liga MX Femenil club while their 11 goals scored are tied for third-most.

Monterrey are led by Mónica Desiree Monsiváis, whose three goals scored in the Apertura are the eighth-most of any player. Aylin Ariana Aviléz Peña has chipped in with two goals of her own.

Toluca, meanwhile, have gotten off to a rougher start to their own Apertura campaign, boasting seven points through five games, putting them 10th on the table. They do, however, head into tonight's match with Monterrey in improved form, coming into the showdown on a run of three straight results, a draw last week against Juarez and back-to-back victories before that against America and Atletico San Luis.

Monterrey came into the Liga MX Femenil Apertura campaign one of the league favorites to win the title but now find themselves chasing Las Tigresas, Tigres UANL, who already played their Match Day 6 matchup, winning 3-0 against Cruz Azul on Saturday, their sixth consecutive victory to start the season.

Monterrey need a win tonight against what should be an overmatched Toluca side if they're going to keep up with Tigres UANL's torrid pace to start the league year.

