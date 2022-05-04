Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday in Ligue 1 will include AS Monaco versus Lille OSC, with action getting underway from Stade Pierre Mauroy at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 62 points, AS Monaco is fourth in the league. Lille has 51 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. AS Monaco

Lille and AS Monaco Stats

  • AS Monaco puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Lille allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
  • Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is third in the league, at +22.
  • Lille has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

  • Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer, with 21 goals (on 51 shots) in 34 league games.
  • Kevin Volland has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 31 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has seven in 34 games (10th in league).

Lille Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Nice

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 4-1

Away

5/1/2022

Angers

W 2-0

Home

5/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

5/21/2022

RC Lens

-

Away

Lille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Stade Reims

L 2-1

Away

4/24/2022

Strasbourg

W 1-0

Home

5/1/2022

Troyes

L 3-0

Away

5/6/2022

AS Monaco

-

Home

5/14/2022

Nice

-

Away

5/21/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Lille vs. AS Monaco

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

