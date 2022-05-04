Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

Friday in Ligue 1 will include AS Monaco versus Lille OSC, with action getting underway from Stade Pierre Mauroy at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 62 points, AS Monaco is fourth in the league. Lille has 51 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Lille vs. AS Monaco

Lille and AS Monaco Stats

AS Monaco puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Lille allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).

Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).

In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is third in the league, at +22.

Lille has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.

AS Monaco Key Players

Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer, with 21 goals (on 51 shots) in 34 league games.

Kevin Volland has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 31 league appearances, second-best on the team.

AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has seven in 34 games (10th in league).

Lille Key Players

AS Monaco Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Nice W 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Angers W 2-0 Home 5/6/2022 Lille - Away 5/14/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 5/21/2022 RC Lens - Away

