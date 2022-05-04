Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

How to Watch Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday in Ligue 1 will include AS Monaco versus Lille OSC, with action getting underway from Stade Pierre Mauroy at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 62 points, AS Monaco is fourth in the league. Lille has 51 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Lille vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lille and AS Monaco Stats
- AS Monaco puts up 1.6 goals per game (fifth in Ligue 1), and Lille allows 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
- Lille is scoring 1.2 goals per game (13th in Ligue 1), and AS Monaco is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).
- In terms of goal differential, AS Monaco is third in the league, at +22.
- Lille has a goal differential of -1 on the season, 11th in the league.
AS Monaco Key Players
- Wissam Ben Yedder is AS Monaco's leading scorer, with 21 goals (on 51 shots) in 34 league games.
- Kevin Volland has eight goals (on 0.9 shots per game) in 31 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- AS Monaco's leader in assists is Caio Henrique, who has seven in 34 games (10th in league).
Lille Key Players
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Nice
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 4-1
Away
5/1/2022
Angers
W 2-0
Home
5/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
5/21/2022
RC Lens
-
Away
Lille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Stade Reims
L 2-1
Away
4/24/2022
Strasbourg
W 1-0
Home
5/1/2022
Troyes
L 3-0
Away
5/6/2022
AS Monaco
-
Home
5/14/2022
Nice
-
Away
5/21/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
How To Watch
May
6
2022
Lille vs. AS Monaco
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)